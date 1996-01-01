Overview of Evolution quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Generation-to-generation change in the allele frequencies in a population is called _____. Evolution.

What are the three main principles that drive the process of evolution? Variation, heredity, and selection are the three main principles that drive evolution.

How does heredity contribute to evolution in a population? Heredity ensures that offspring resemble their parents more than unrelated individuals, allowing inherited variation to persist in the population.

Why is variation important for natural selection to occur? Variation provides different traits among individuals, some of which may offer advantages for survival and reproduction, allowing natural selection to act.

What is genetic drift and how does it influence evolution? Genetic drift is the random passing on of alleles in a population, which can lead to changes in allele frequencies and contribute to evolution, especially through neutral mutations.

What is a neutral mutation and where do most occur? A neutral mutation does not change the amino acid sequence of a protein and most occur in non-coding regions like introns.