Overview of interacting Genes quiz #1 Flashcards

Overview of interacting Genes quiz #1

Overview of interacting Genes quiz #1
  • Who first determined that genes specify enzymes?
    Beadle and Tatum determined that genes specify enzymes through their experiments with Neurospora.
  • How many chromosomes are found in human body cells?
    Human body cells contain 46 chromosomes.
  • Which statement is a feature of both prokaryotic and eukaryotic genes?
    Both prokaryotic and eukaryotic genes can be regulated and can undergo mutations.
  • Which statement regarding DNA packing is false?
    DNA packing does not affect gene expression is a false statement; packing can regulate accessibility and expression.
  • What is the complex of DNA and histone proteins in eukaryotes called?
    The complex of DNA and histone proteins in eukaryotes is called chromatin.
  • What is the structure that holds together the two sister chromatids that form a chromosome?
    The centromere holds together the two sister chromatids of a chromosome.
  • What do Hox genes control?
    Hox genes control the body plan and the development of structures along the anterior-posterior axis.
  • Which of the following descriptions is not true of heterochromatin?
    Heterochromatin is actively transcribed is not true; it is usually transcriptionally inactive.
  • Which of the following statements describes proto-oncogenes?
    Proto-oncogenes are normal genes that can become oncogenes when mutated, leading to uncontrolled cell growth.
  • How many chromosomes are present in each human somatic cell?
    Each human somatic cell contains 46 chromosomes.
  • A zygote with 3 sets of chromosomes (3n) is called what?
    A zygote with 3 sets of chromosomes is called triploid.
  • How many strands does DNA have?
    DNA is double-stranded.
  • What do sticky ends allow in DNA technology?
    Sticky ends allow DNA fragments to be joined together during cloning or recombination.
  • How many hydrogen bonds connect adenine and thymine?
    Adenine and thymine are connected by two hydrogen bonds.
  • What holds the two strands of a DNA molecule to each other?
    Hydrogen bonds between complementary bases hold the two DNA strands together.
  • How many hydrogen bonds do guanine and cytosine form with each other?
    Guanine and cytosine form three hydrogen bonds.
  • Which of these bonds would we see between nitrogenous bases in DNA?
    Hydrogen bonds are found between nitrogenous bases in DNA.
  • Pen mating is mostly used by which of the following in animal breeding?
    Pen mating is mostly used in livestock breeding.
  • Which of the following could be a result of selective breeding?
    Selective breeding can result in increased frequency of desired traits in a population.
  • Where is dystrophin found?
    Dystrophin is found in muscle cells.
  • Which of these indicates an enhancer region?
    An enhancer region is a short DNA sequence that increases transcription of a gene.
  • How does diploidy help to preserve genetic variation?
    Diploidy preserves genetic variation by allowing recessive alleles to be hidden in heterozygotes.
  • Which of the following statements about variants is true?
    Variants are differences in DNA sequence among individuals.
  • Which of the following is the manifestation of a genome?
    The phenotype is the manifestation of a genome.
  • Genomic islands have which of the following features?
    Genomic islands often contain clusters of genes acquired through horizontal gene transfer.
  • Which term refers to a contiguous genetic complex that is under coordinated control?
    An operon refers to a contiguous genetic complex under coordinated control.
  • What makes an insertion sequence different from other DNA sequences found in a cell?
    Insertion sequences contain only the genes necessary for transposition.
  • Which of the following characterizes BRCA1 and BRCA2 as tumor-suppressor genes?
    BRCA1 and BRCA2 help repair DNA and prevent uncontrolled cell growth.
  • Which elements would be most useful for determining the ancestry of an individual?
    Single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) are useful for determining ancestry.
  • Which of the following statements about genome editing using CRISPR-Cas is correct?
    CRISPR-Cas allows precise editing of specific DNA sequences.
  • What does it mean for two codons to be synonymous?
    Synonymous codons code for the same amino acid.
  • A woman tests positive for the BRCA2 mutation. Which of the following is true?
    She has an increased risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer.
  • Which of the following is a mechanism to imprint genes?
    DNA methylation is a mechanism for gene imprinting.
  • What alternate form of genes do nucleic acids have that allows them to offer variability?
    Alleles are alternate forms of genes that provide genetic variability.
  • What is hybrid vigor?
    Hybrid vigor (heterosis) is the increased fitness or performance of hybrids compared to parents.
  • Which flow chart correctly organizes the structures of heredity?
    Gene → DNA → Chromosome → Genome → Cell
  • Which career combines DNA technology and forensics?
    Forensic genetics combines DNA technology and forensics.
  • Which of the following breeding methods utilizes a superior female to enhance genetics of a herd?
    Embryo transfer utilizes a superior female to enhance herd genetics.
  • Which of the following could possibly increase genetic variation indirectly?
    Gene flow can increase genetic variation indirectly.
  • What is the role of arabinose in the transformation procedure?
    Arabinose induces expression of genes under the ara promoter in transformation experiments.