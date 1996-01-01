Overview of interacting Genes quiz #1 Flashcards
Overview of interacting Genes quiz #1
Who first determined that genes specify enzymes?
Beadle and Tatum determined that genes specify enzymes through their experiments with Neurospora.How many chromosomes are found in human body cells?
Human body cells contain 46 chromosomes.Which statement is a feature of both prokaryotic and eukaryotic genes?
Both prokaryotic and eukaryotic genes can be regulated and can undergo mutations.Which statement regarding DNA packing is false?
DNA packing does not affect gene expression is a false statement; packing can regulate accessibility and expression.What is the complex of DNA and histone proteins in eukaryotes called?
The complex of DNA and histone proteins in eukaryotes is called chromatin.What is the structure that holds together the two sister chromatids that form a chromosome?
The centromere holds together the two sister chromatids of a chromosome.What do Hox genes control?
Hox genes control the body plan and the development of structures along the anterior-posterior axis.Which of the following descriptions is not true of heterochromatin?
Heterochromatin is actively transcribed is not true; it is usually transcriptionally inactive.Which of the following statements describes proto-oncogenes?
Proto-oncogenes are normal genes that can become oncogenes when mutated, leading to uncontrolled cell growth.How many chromosomes are present in each human somatic cell?
Each human somatic cell contains 46 chromosomes.A zygote with 3 sets of chromosomes (3n) is called what?
A zygote with 3 sets of chromosomes is called triploid.How many strands does DNA have?
DNA is double-stranded.What do sticky ends allow in DNA technology?
Sticky ends allow DNA fragments to be joined together during cloning or recombination.How many hydrogen bonds connect adenine and thymine?
Adenine and thymine are connected by two hydrogen bonds.What holds the two strands of a DNA molecule to each other?
Hydrogen bonds between complementary bases hold the two DNA strands together.How many hydrogen bonds do guanine and cytosine form with each other?
Guanine and cytosine form three hydrogen bonds.Which of these bonds would we see between nitrogenous bases in DNA?
Hydrogen bonds are found between nitrogenous bases in DNA.Pen mating is mostly used by which of the following in animal breeding?
Pen mating is mostly used in livestock breeding.Which of the following could be a result of selective breeding?
Selective breeding can result in increased frequency of desired traits in a population.Where is dystrophin found?
Dystrophin is found in muscle cells.Which of these indicates an enhancer region?
An enhancer region is a short DNA sequence that increases transcription of a gene.How does diploidy help to preserve genetic variation?
Diploidy preserves genetic variation by allowing recessive alleles to be hidden in heterozygotes.Which of the following statements about variants is true?
Variants are differences in DNA sequence among individuals.Which of the following is the manifestation of a genome?
The phenotype is the manifestation of a genome.Genomic islands have which of the following features?
Genomic islands often contain clusters of genes acquired through horizontal gene transfer.Which term refers to a contiguous genetic complex that is under coordinated control?
An operon refers to a contiguous genetic complex under coordinated control.What makes an insertion sequence different from other DNA sequences found in a cell?
Insertion sequences contain only the genes necessary for transposition.Which of the following characterizes BRCA1 and BRCA2 as tumor-suppressor genes?
BRCA1 and BRCA2 help repair DNA and prevent uncontrolled cell growth.Which elements would be most useful for determining the ancestry of an individual?
Single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) are useful for determining ancestry.Which of the following statements about genome editing using CRISPR-Cas is correct?
CRISPR-Cas allows precise editing of specific DNA sequences.What does it mean for two codons to be synonymous?
Synonymous codons code for the same amino acid.A woman tests positive for the BRCA2 mutation. Which of the following is true?
She has an increased risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer.Which of the following is a mechanism to imprint genes?
DNA methylation is a mechanism for gene imprinting.What alternate form of genes do nucleic acids have that allows them to offer variability?
Alleles are alternate forms of genes that provide genetic variability.What is hybrid vigor?
Hybrid vigor (heterosis) is the increased fitness or performance of hybrids compared to parents.Which flow chart correctly organizes the structures of heredity?
Gene → DNA → Chromosome → Genome → CellWhich career combines DNA technology and forensics?
Forensic genetics combines DNA technology and forensics.Which of the following breeding methods utilizes a superior female to enhance genetics of a herd?
Embryo transfer utilizes a superior female to enhance herd genetics.Which of the following could possibly increase genetic variation indirectly?
Gene flow can increase genetic variation indirectly.What is the role of arabinose in the transformation procedure?
Arabinose induces expression of genes under the ara promoter in transformation experiments.