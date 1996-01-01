Overview of interacting Genes quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Who first determined that genes specify enzymes? Beadle and Tatum determined that genes specify enzymes through their experiments with Neurospora.

How many chromosomes are found in human body cells? Human body cells contain 46 chromosomes.

Which statement is a feature of both prokaryotic and eukaryotic genes? Both prokaryotic and eukaryotic genes can be regulated and can undergo mutations.

Which statement regarding DNA packing is false? DNA packing does not affect gene expression is a false statement; packing can regulate accessibility and expression.

What is the complex of DNA and histone proteins in eukaryotes called? The complex of DNA and histone proteins in eukaryotes is called chromatin.

What is the structure that holds together the two sister chromatids that form a chromosome? The centromere holds together the two sister chromatids of a chromosome.