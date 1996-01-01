Skip to main content
Overview of interacting Genes quiz #2 Flashcards

Overview of interacting Genes quiz #2
  • What is a locus?
    A locus is the specific location of a gene on a chromosome.
  • How does the large amount of genetic variation observed in prokaryotes arise?
    Genetic variation in prokaryotes arises from mutation, horizontal gene transfer, and recombination.
  • What is the significance of the evolution of Hox gene clusters during vertebrate evolution?
    Hox gene clusters enabled complex body plan development in vertebrates.
  • What genetic factor is most likely to result in the extinction of an entire species?
    Loss of genetic diversity increases extinction risk.
  • Which of these answers is not true for positive (direct) selection?
    Positive selection does not decrease the frequency of beneficial alleles.
  • Which of the following hereditary diseases involves multiple genetic mutations?
    Cystic fibrosis can involve multiple genetic mutations.
  • Which of the following is a common feature of DNA-binding motifs?
    DNA-binding motifs often contain alpha helices that interact with DNA.
  • What binds to DNA enhancer regions?
    Transcription factors bind to DNA enhancer regions.
  • What is the term for more than 2 versions of a gene?
    Multiple alleles refer to more than two versions of a gene.
  • The codon of tRNA is complementary to the anticodon of mRNA. Is this statement true or false?
    False; the anticodon of tRNA is complementary to the codon of mRNA.
  • Sister chromatids of a chromosome are what?
    Sister chromatids are identical copies of a chromosome joined at the centromere.
  • When the interaction of genes alters genetic ratios, this is called what?
    This is called epistasis.
  • In the term lymphopenia, what does the suffix mean?
    The suffix '-penia' means deficiency.
  • Which genetic process involves scraps of genetic material?
    Transposition involves scraps of genetic material moving within the genome.
  • Postzygotic barriers do what?
    Postzygotic barriers prevent hybrid offspring from developing into viable, fertile adults.
  • The synaptonemal complex does what?
    The synaptonemal complex facilitates pairing and recombination of homologous chromosomes during meiosis.
  • An inherited structure that has lost much of its original function is called what?
    A vestigial structure.
  • The protein complexes that develop on either side of the centromere are known as what?
    Kinetochores.
  • All the different genes contained in all members of a population are called what?
    The gene pool.
  • The alleles of linked genes tend to do what?
    Linked genes tend to be inherited together.
  • When the phenotypic values for a polygenic trait are plotted on a graph, the distribution is what?
    The distribution is typically bell-shaped (normal distribution).
  • Novel combinations of genes can arise from what?
    Novel combinations can arise from recombination and crossing over.
  • When nonhomologous chromosomes exchange parts, a(n) what has occurred?
    A translocation has occurred.
  • A protein disk that attaches two chromatids to each other in a chromosome is called a what?
    Centromere.
  • What are coordinately controlled genes?
    Coordinately controlled genes are genes regulated together, often in an operon.
  • Short regions of DNA that help position RNA polymerase are called what?
    Promoters.
  • A gene that affects the expression of a second gene is an example of what?
    Epistasis.
  • The bicoid gene product is directly responsible for what in a developing Drosophila embryo?
    Anterior structure formation.
  • A linkage group is best described as all of the alleles of what?
    All the alleles located on the same chromosome.
  • The field of genetics that involves the microscopic examination of chromosomes is called what?
    Cytogenetics.
  • When several genes influence a trait, what is this called?
    Polygenic inheritance.
  • Is heredity considered a controllable risk factor?
    No, heredity is not a controllable risk factor.
  • Select the statement that best describes a feature of d-SNPs.
    d-SNPs are single nucleotide differences that can be used to study genetic variation.
  • Sister chromatids are attached to one another at the what?
    Centromere.
  • The coding portions of a gene that are joined during mRNA processing are called what?
    Exons.
  • A scientist has obtained a sequence of chimpanzee DNA. What can they use it for?
    They can use it to compare genetic similarities and differences with humans.
  • The term that pertains to protein from a single clone of cells is what?
    Monoclonal.
  • The most common phenotype or allele for a gene in a population is referred to as what?
    Wild type.