Overview of interacting Genes quiz #2 Flashcards

What is a locus?
A locus is the specific location of a gene on a chromosome.How does the large amount of genetic variation observed in prokaryotes arise?
Genetic variation in prokaryotes arises from mutation, horizontal gene transfer, and recombination.What is the significance of the evolution of Hox gene clusters during vertebrate evolution?
Hox gene clusters enabled complex body plan development in vertebrates.What genetic factor is most likely to result in the extinction of an entire species?
Loss of genetic diversity increases extinction risk.Which of these answers is not true for positive (direct) selection?
Positive selection does not decrease the frequency of beneficial alleles.Which of the following hereditary diseases involves multiple genetic mutations?
Cystic fibrosis can involve multiple genetic mutations.Which of the following is a common feature of DNA-binding motifs?
DNA-binding motifs often contain alpha helices that interact with DNA.What binds to DNA enhancer regions?
Transcription factors bind to DNA enhancer regions.What is the term for more than 2 versions of a gene?
Multiple alleles refer to more than two versions of a gene.The codon of tRNA is complementary to the anticodon of mRNA. Is this statement true or false?
False; the anticodon of tRNA is complementary to the codon of mRNA.Sister chromatids of a chromosome are what?
Sister chromatids are identical copies of a chromosome joined at the centromere.When the interaction of genes alters genetic ratios, this is called what?
The suffix '-penia' means deficiency.Which genetic process involves scraps of genetic material?
Transposition involves scraps of genetic material moving within the genome.Postzygotic barriers do what?
Postzygotic barriers prevent hybrid offspring from developing into viable, fertile adults.When the interaction of genes alters genetic ratios, this is called what?
The synaptonemal complex facilitates pairing and recombination of homologous chromosomes during meiosis.An inherited structure that has lost much of its original function is called what?
A vestigial structure.An inherited structure that has lost much of its original function is called a/an what?
Kinetochores.All the different genes contained in all members of a population are called what?
The gene pool.The alleles of linked genes tend to do what?
Linked genes tend to be inherited together.When the phenotypic values for a polygenic trait are plotted on a graph, the distribution is what?
The distribution is typically bell-shaped (normal distribution).Novel combinations of genes can arise from what?
Novel combinations can arise from recombination and crossing over.When nonhomologous chromosomes exchange parts, a(n) what has occurred?
A translocation has occurred.A protein disk that attaches two chromatids to each other in a chromosome is called a what?
Centromere.What are coordinately controlled genes?
Coordinately controlled genes are genes regulated together, often in an operon.Short regions of DNA that help position RNA polymerase are called what?
Promoters.A gene that affects the expression of a second gene is an example of what?
Epistasis.The bicoid gene product is directly responsible for what in a developing Drosophila embryo?
Anterior structure formation.A linkage group is best described as all of the alleles of what?
All the alleles located on the same chromosome.The field of genetics that involves the microscopic examination of chromosomes is called what?
Cytogenetics.When several genes influence a trait, what is this called?
Polygenic inheritance.Is heredity considered a controllable risk factor?
No, heredity is not a controllable risk factor.Select the statement that best describes a feature of d-SNPs.
d-SNPs are single nucleotide differences that can be used to study genetic variation.Sister chromatids are attached to one another at the what?
Centromere.The coding portions of a gene that are joined during mRNA processing are called what?
Exons.A scientist has obtained a sequence of chimpanzee DNA. What can they use it for?
They can use it to compare genetic similarities and differences with humans.The term that pertains to protein from a single clone of cells is what?
Monoclonal.The most common phenotype or allele for a gene in a population is referred to as what?
Wild type.