Overview of interacting Genes quiz #2 Flashcards

What is a locus? A locus is the specific location of a gene on a chromosome.

How does the large amount of genetic variation observed in prokaryotes arise? Genetic variation in prokaryotes arises from mutation, horizontal gene transfer, and recombination.

What is the significance of the evolution of Hox gene clusters during vertebrate evolution? Hox gene clusters enabled complex body plan development in vertebrates.

What genetic factor is most likely to result in the extinction of an entire species? Loss of genetic diversity increases extinction risk.

Which of these answers is not true for positive (direct) selection? Positive selection does not decrease the frequency of beneficial alleles.

Which of the following hereditary diseases involves multiple genetic mutations? Cystic fibrosis can involve multiple genetic mutations.