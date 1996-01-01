Overview of Transcription quiz #1 Flashcards
Overview of Transcription quiz #1
Which process is a key part of transcription?
The synthesis of RNA from a DNA template by RNA polymerase is a key part of transcription.In which direction does RNA polymerase synthesize mRNA?
RNA polymerase synthesizes mRNA in the 5' to 3' direction.What is one of the main jobs of RNA polymerase during transcription?
RNA polymerase's main job is to synthesize RNA by using DNA as a template.What is RNA’s role in creating a protein?
RNA acts as an intermediary, carrying genetic information from DNA to be used in protein synthesis.What begins the process of transcription?
Transcription begins when RNA polymerase binds to the DNA template strand at the promoter region.Which of the following is not true of RNA polymerase?
RNA polymerase does not require a primer to begin RNA synthesis, unlike DNA polymerase.Which statement summarizes the process of transcription in cells?
Transcription is the process where RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA from a DNA template.What is the purpose of transcription?
The purpose of transcription is to create an RNA copy of a gene's DNA sequence.What is the role of RNA polymerase in transcription?
RNA polymerase binds to the DNA template strand and synthesizes a complementary RNA transcript.Which statement best summarizes what happens during transcription?
During transcription, RNA polymerase uses one DNA strand as a template to synthesize a complementary RNA molecule.What is the role of mRNA in the cell?
mRNA carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis.How is the transcription start site determined in bacteria?
In bacteria, the transcription start site is determined by the location of the promoter region where RNA polymerase binds.What is the function of mRNA?
The function of mRNA is to serve as a template for protein synthesis during translation.Which strand of mRNA would be made during transcription using the DNA strand shown below?
The mRNA strand synthesized will be complementary to the DNA template strand and will contain uracil instead of thymine.What is a limitation of the model in representing the steps of transcription and translation?
A limitation is that models may oversimplify the process and not show all regulatory elements or the complexity of initiation, elongation, and termination.For any given gene, what ultimately determines which DNA strand serves as the template strand?
The orientation of the gene and the location of the promoter determine which DNA strand serves as the template.RNA polymerase synthesizes the RNA transcript during which stage of transcription?
RNA polymerase synthesizes the RNA transcript during the elongation stage of transcription.Transcription is similar to DNA replication in that:
Both processes use a DNA template to synthesize a nucleic acid strand and involve base pairing.A terminator in mRNA synthesis is a(n) __________.
A terminator is a DNA sequence that signals the end of transcription.At the beginning of transcription, RNA polymerase binds to the ______ on the DNA.
RNA polymerase binds to the promoter region on the DNA.Polymerase is used to add new RNA nucleotides to make RNA. What is the name of this enzyme?
The enzyme is called RNA polymerase.Reverse transcription, carried out by retroviruses, is the process by which __________.
Reverse transcription is the process by which RNA is used as a template to synthesize DNA.A consecutive sequence of codons following a start codon is called a:
It is called a reading frame.Translation converts the information stored in ________ to ________.
Translation converts the information stored in mRNA to a protein.Which nucleic acid is translated to make a protein?
mRNA is translated to make a protein.Prior to transcription, RNA polymerase binds to which region of the DNA?
RNA polymerase binds to the promoter region of the DNA prior to transcription.Label the correct parts of the DNA molecule during transcription.
During transcription, the template strand is used by RNA polymerase, and the coding strand has the same sequence as the RNA (except T is replaced by U).RNA polymerase is guided by the ______ during transcription.
RNA polymerase is guided by the promoter sequence during transcription.What is the purpose of transcription?
The purpose of transcription is to produce an RNA copy of a gene for protein synthesis.