Overview of Transcription quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Which process is a key part of transcription? The synthesis of RNA from a DNA template by RNA polymerase is a key part of transcription.

In which direction does RNA polymerase synthesize mRNA? RNA polymerase synthesizes mRNA in the 5' to 3' direction.

What is one of the main jobs of RNA polymerase during transcription? RNA polymerase's main job is to synthesize RNA by using DNA as a template.

What is RNA’s role in creating a protein? RNA acts as an intermediary, carrying genetic information from DNA to be used in protein synthesis.

What begins the process of transcription? Transcription begins when RNA polymerase binds to the DNA template strand at the promoter region.

Which of the following is not true of RNA polymerase? RNA polymerase does not require a primer to begin RNA synthesis, unlike DNA polymerase.