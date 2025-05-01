Back
What is a key difference between transcription and DNA replication? Transcription produces RNA from one DNA strand, while DNA replication copies both DNA strands to make new DNA. What is the process in which RNA is synthesized from DNA? The process in which RNA is synthesized from DNA is called transcription. What does RNA polymerase do during transcription? RNA polymerase reads the DNA template strand and synthesizes a complementary RNA molecule. What is the template for RNA synthesis? The template for RNA synthesis is one strand of DNA, called the template strand. Which enzyme is responsible for RNA synthesis? RNA polymerase is responsible for RNA synthesis. How does RNA polymerase differ from DNA polymerase? RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA using DNA as a template, while DNA polymerase synthesizes DNA using DNA as a template. What is the role of RNA polymerase in transcription? RNA polymerase's role in transcription is to synthesize RNA from the DNA template strand. What is the base pairing rule for DNA to mRNA during transcription? During transcription, adenine (A) pairs with uracil (U), thymine (T) pairs with adenine (A), cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G), and guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C) in mRNA. What are the functions of RNA polymerase? RNA polymerase functions to bind to DNA, unwind the DNA, and synthesize a complementary RNA strand. 