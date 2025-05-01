Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is a key difference between transcription and DNA replication? Transcription produces RNA from one DNA strand, while DNA replication copies both DNA strands to make new DNA.

What is the process in which RNA is synthesized from DNA? The process in which RNA is synthesized from DNA is called transcription.

What does RNA polymerase do during transcription? RNA polymerase reads the DNA template strand and synthesizes a complementary RNA molecule.

What is the template for RNA synthesis? The template for RNA synthesis is one strand of DNA, called the template strand.

Which enzyme is responsible for RNA synthesis? RNA polymerase is responsible for RNA synthesis.

How does RNA polymerase differ from DNA polymerase? RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA using DNA as a template, while DNA polymerase synthesizes DNA using DNA as a template.