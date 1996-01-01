Pedigrees quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What do we use pedigrees for in genetics? Pedigrees are used to map human matings and determine the inheritance patterns of genetic disorders within families.

What is the purpose of using a pedigree in genetic studies? The purpose of using a pedigree is to track the inheritance of traits or disorders through generations and to identify whether a trait is dominant, recessive, or sex-linked.

Which pedigree symbol is used to represent a female carrier of a recessive X-linked trait? A female carrier of a recessive X-linked trait is represented by a circle (female symbol) that is half-shaded or has a half-moon shape.

Based on the pedigree that is shown, how can you determine the mode of inheritance for a genetic disorder? You can determine the mode of inheritance by analyzing the pattern of affected individuals across generations, the sex ratio of affected individuals, and whether affected individuals have affected parents.

Which is a purpose for which a pedigree chart might be prepared? A pedigree chart might be prepared to identify carriers of genetic disorders, predict the risk of inheriting a disorder, or determine the inheritance pattern of a trait.

Who has hemophilia in the pedigree that is shown? Individuals represented by fully shaded symbols (usually males, as hemophilia is X-linked recessive) have hemophilia in the pedigree.