Pedigrees quiz #1 Flashcards

Pedigrees are used to map human matings and determine the inheritance patterns of genetic disorders within families.
What is the purpose of using a pedigree in genetic studies?
The purpose of using a pedigree is to track the inheritance of traits or disorders through generations and to identify whether a trait is dominant, recessive, or sex-linked.
Which pedigree symbol is used to represent a female carrier of a recessive X-linked trait?
A female carrier of a recessive X-linked trait is represented by a circle (female symbol) that is half-shaded or has a half-moon shape.
Based on the pedigree that is shown, how can you determine the mode of inheritance for a genetic disorder?
You can determine the mode of inheritance by analyzing the pattern of affected individuals across generations, the sex ratio of affected individuals, and whether affected individuals have affected parents.
Which is a purpose for which a pedigree chart might be prepared?
A pedigree chart might be prepared to identify carriers of genetic disorders, predict the risk of inheriting a disorder, or determine the inheritance pattern of a trait.
Who has hemophilia in the pedigree that is shown?
Individuals represented by fully shaded symbols (usually males, as hemophilia is X-linked recessive) have hemophilia in the pedigree.
Given the following pedigree, how would you identify carriers of a recessive trait?
Carriers of a recessive trait are typically represented by half-shaded symbols and are often parents of affected offspring who themselves are unaffected.
How would a genetic counselor use a pedigree to help clients understand genetic diseases?
A genetic counselor would use a pedigree to explain inheritance patterns, assess the risk of passing on a disorder, and identify carriers within a family.
Which of the following is used to document an animal’s record of ancestry?
A pedigree chart is used to document an animal’s record of ancestry.
What is the term for tracking kinship through the father's family using a pedigree?
Tracking kinship through the father's family using a pedigree is called tracing the paternal lineage.
An ordered display of the pairs of chromosomes is called a(n) what?
An ordered display of the pairs of chromosomes is called a karyotype.
What is the purpose of pedigree practice exercises in genetics?
Pedigree practice exercises help students learn to interpret inheritance patterns and identify genetic disorders using pedigree charts.
Match the descriptions with the appropriate pedigree: Which pattern shows affected individuals in every generation and affects both sexes equally?
A pedigree showing affected individuals in every generation and affecting both sexes equally indicates autosomal dominant inheritance.
Use this pedigree to determine which pairs of family members listed below share mitochondrial DNA.
Family members who share mitochondrial DNA are those who descend from the same maternal line, as mitochondrial DNA is inherited exclusively from the mother.
Consider the pedigree of a family with an autosomal recessive disorder. What pattern would you expect to see?
In an autosomal recessive disorder, affected individuals often appear among the offspring of unaffected parents, and both males and females are affected equally.