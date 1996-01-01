Skip to main content
Penetrance and Expressivity quiz #1 Flashcards

Penetrance and Expressivity quiz #1
  • Which of the following statements is true regarding incomplete penetrance?
    Incomplete penetrance occurs when not all individuals with a specific genotype display the associated phenotype; only a certain percentage of individuals with the allele actually express the trait.
  • If a geneticist describes a trait as being 70% penetrant, what does this mean?
    It means that 70% of individuals with the genotype for the trait actually show the phenotype, while 30% do not express the trait despite having the genotype.
  • What is one reason why an organism's genotype might not match its expected phenotype?
    Environmental factors can mask the phenotype, preventing the expected trait from being expressed.
  • How can gene interactions affect phenotype expression?
    Gene interactions such as epistasis, modifiers, or suppressors can alter or prevent the expression of a phenotype associated with a specific genotype.
  • What does expressivity measure in genetics?
    Expressivity measures the degree or intensity to which a given allele is expressed in the phenotype, which can vary among individuals.
  • Give an example of variable expressivity in a trait.
    Brown fur color can show variable expressivity, ranging from dark brown to light brown and all shades in between.
  • How does penetrance differ from expressivity?
    Penetrance refers to the percentage of individuals with a genotype who show the phenotype, while expressivity describes the range or intensity of the phenotype among those who express it.
  • What might make a phenotype difficult to observe even if the genotype is present?
    A phenotype may be subtle or have a mild expression, making it hard to detect even when the genotype is present.
  • In a group of five organisms with the same genotype, only three show the expected phenotype; what concept does this illustrate?
    This illustrates incomplete penetrance, where not all individuals with the genotype express the phenotype.
  • What role do suppressor genes play in phenotype expression?
    Suppressor genes can inhibit the expression of a phenotype, causing the expected trait to not appear even if the genotype is present.