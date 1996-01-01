Pleiotropy quiz #1 Flashcards
Which of the following does NOT represent an explanation for pleiotropy?
A gene affecting only a single trait does NOT represent pleiotropy; pleiotropy requires a single gene to influence multiple phenotypic traits.What is the term for a gene mutation that leads to a myriad of disparate effects on an organism's phenotype?
Pleiotropy is the term for a gene mutation that leads to multiple, diverse effects on an organism's phenotype.Pleiotropy occurs when a single gene affects the phenotype of many characters in an individual.
True. Pleiotropy describes the phenomenon where one gene influences multiple phenotypic traits.An allele that has more than one effect on phenotype is called ________.
Pleiotropic.What are the three main mechanisms by which a single gene can exhibit pleiotropic effects?
A gene can have multiple functions, be expressed in different cell types, or be expressed at different developmental stages.How can the expression of a gene in different cell types lead to pleiotropy?
If a gene is expressed in multiple cell types, it can cause distinct effects in each, resulting in multiple phenotypic traits.Why does a mutation in the CFTR gene cause multiple symptoms in cystic fibrosis patients?
The CFTR gene regulates chloride concentration, so its mutation disrupts this process in various tissues, leading to symptoms like thick lung mucus and salty sweat.How can pleiotropic effects vary depending on the developmental stage of an organism?
A gene expressed at different developmental stages can cause different phenotypes at each stage, such as effects appearing in infancy and later in adulthood.What role does chloride concentration play in the symptoms of cystic fibrosis?
Improper regulation of chloride concentration due to CFTR mutation leads to issues like thick mucus in the lungs and abnormal salt levels in sweat.Give an example of how a single gene mutation can affect unrelated body systems.
A mutation in one gene can cause both respiratory problems and abnormal sweat composition, as seen in cystic fibrosis.