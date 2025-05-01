Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the site of ribosomal RNA (rRNA) synthesis in eukaryotic cells? The site of ribosomal RNA (rRNA) synthesis in eukaryotic cells is the nucleolus, which is located inside the nucleus.

Where are the RNA components of ribosomes synthesized within a cell? The RNA components of ribosomes are synthesized in the nucleolus, a specialized compartment inside the nucleus.

What cellular structure is responsible for assembling ribosomes and synthesizing their RNA components? The nucleolus is responsible for assembling ribosomes and synthesizing their RNA components.

What are the two main subunits that make up a ribosome called? The two main subunits of a ribosome are the large subunit and the small subunit. They are initially separate but come together during translation.

Which component of the ribosome is primarily responsible for catalyzing peptide bond formation? The RNA component of the ribosome is primarily responsible for catalyzing peptide bond formation. Proteins mainly provide structural support.

What is the function of the decoding center in the ribosome? The decoding center ensures that the correct tRNA is matched to the correct mRNA codon at the A site. This helps maintain the accuracy of translation.