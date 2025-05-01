Back
What is the site of ribosomal RNA (rRNA) synthesis in eukaryotic cells? The site of ribosomal RNA (rRNA) synthesis in eukaryotic cells is the nucleolus, which is located inside the nucleus. Where are the RNA components of ribosomes synthesized within a cell? The RNA components of ribosomes are synthesized in the nucleolus, a specialized compartment inside the nucleus. What cellular structure is responsible for assembling ribosomes and synthesizing their RNA components? The nucleolus is responsible for assembling ribosomes and synthesizing their RNA components. What are the two main subunits that make up a ribosome called? The two main subunits of a ribosome are the large subunit and the small subunit. They are initially separate but come together during translation. Which component of the ribosome is primarily responsible for catalyzing peptide bond formation? The RNA component of the ribosome is primarily responsible for catalyzing peptide bond formation. Proteins mainly provide structural support. What is the function of the decoding center in the ribosome? The decoding center ensures that the correct tRNA is matched to the correct mRNA codon at the A site. This helps maintain the accuracy of translation. What happens to tRNA after it donates its amino acid to the growing peptide chain? After donating its amino acid, the tRNA moves to the E site and is released from the ribosome. It can then be recharged with a new amino acid. Where does the peptide bond formation occur within the ribosome? Peptide bond formation occurs at the peptidyl transferase center of the ribosome. This is where the new amino acid is joined to the growing polypeptide chain. What is the role of the A site on the ribosome during translation? The A site is where charged tRNA molecules enter and pair their anticodon with the mRNA codon. This initiates the process of adding a new amino acid to the chain. How do the large and small ribosomal subunits interact during translation? The large and small subunits are initially separate in the cytoplasm but come together to form a functional ribosome during translation. This assembly allows the ribosome to carry out protein synthesis.
Ribosomal Structure quiz #1
