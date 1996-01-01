RNA Modification and Processing quiz #1 Flashcards
RNA Modification and Processing quiz #1
What is the function of the poly A tail in eukaryotic mRNA?
The poly A tail increases mRNA stability, facilitates export from the nucleus, and aids in translation.What is the process called that removes sections of RNA during mRNA maturation?
The process is called splicing, which removes non-coding introns from pre-mRNA.When does mRNA processing take place in eukaryotic cells?
mRNA processing occurs after transcription and before translation.Most mature eukaryotic mRNAs have a string of nucleotides referred to as a poly A tail. What is its composition?
The poly A tail is composed of approximately 150-200 adenine nucleotides.During RNA processing, a(n) poly A tail is added to the 3' end of the RNA. What triggers its addition?
A polyadenylation signal (AAUAAA) triggers the addition of the poly A tail.Most mature eukaryotic mRNAs have a string of nucleotides referred to as a poly A tail. What is its role?
The poly A tail helps stabilize mRNA and promotes its export from the nucleus.Portions of eukaryotic mRNA sequence that are removed during RNA processing are called ________.
They are called introns.Splicing of different exons together from the same mRNA molecule can result in what genetic phenomenon?
It can result in alternative splicing, producing multiple mRNA variants from a single gene.One modification to mRNA transcripts is the addition of a tail that is composed of which nucleotide?
The tail is composed of adenine nucleotides.In eukaryotic mRNA, sequences found in the mature mRNA are termed what?
They are termed exons.A sequence of mRNA that is removed during processing is a(n) ________.
It is an intron.What is produced by alternative splicing of mRNA?
Alternative splicing produces multiple mRNA variants, increasing protein diversity.