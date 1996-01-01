Skip to main content
RNA Modification and Processing quiz #1 Flashcards

RNA Modification and Processing quiz #1
  • What is the function of the poly A tail in eukaryotic mRNA?
    The poly A tail increases mRNA stability, facilitates export from the nucleus, and aids in translation.
  • What is the process called that removes sections of RNA during mRNA maturation?
    The process is called splicing, which removes non-coding introns from pre-mRNA.
  • When does mRNA processing take place in eukaryotic cells?
    mRNA processing occurs after transcription and before translation.
  • Most mature eukaryotic mRNAs have a string of nucleotides referred to as a poly A tail. What is its composition?
    The poly A tail is composed of approximately 150-200 adenine nucleotides.
  • During RNA processing, a(n) poly A tail is added to the 3' end of the RNA. What triggers its addition?
    A polyadenylation signal (AAUAAA) triggers the addition of the poly A tail.
  • Most mature eukaryotic mRNAs have a string of nucleotides referred to as a poly A tail. What is its role?
    The poly A tail helps stabilize mRNA and promotes its export from the nucleus.
  • Portions of eukaryotic mRNA sequence that are removed during RNA processing are called ________.
    They are called introns.
  • Splicing of different exons together from the same mRNA molecule can result in what genetic phenomenon?
    It can result in alternative splicing, producing multiple mRNA variants from a single gene.
  • One modification to mRNA transcripts is the addition of a tail that is composed of which nucleotide?
    The tail is composed of adenine nucleotides.
  • In eukaryotic mRNA, sequences found in the mature mRNA are termed what?
    They are termed exons.
  • A sequence of mRNA that is removed during processing is a(n) ________.
    It is an intron.
  • What is produced by alternative splicing of mRNA?
    Alternative splicing produces multiple mRNA variants, increasing protein diversity.