RNA quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 31 ) Hide definitions

What are the four nitrogenous bases found in RNA? The four nitrogenous bases in RNA are adenine (A), guanine (G), cytosine (C), and uracil (U).

What is special about the bases of RNA compared to DNA? RNA contains uracil instead of thymine, which is found in DNA.

Which nucleic acid contains the nitrogenous base uracil? RNA contains the nitrogenous base uracil.

What is primarily responsible for the functional versatility observed in RNA? RNA's ability to form ribozymes, which can catalyze chemical reactions, gives it functional versatility.

Is RNA double or single stranded? RNA is typically single stranded.

Which base is found in RNA but not in DNA? Uracil is found in RNA but not in DNA.