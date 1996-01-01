Skip to main content
RNA quiz #1 Flashcards

RNA quiz #1
  • What are the four nitrogenous bases found in RNA?
    The four nitrogenous bases in RNA are adenine (A), guanine (G), cytosine (C), and uracil (U).
  • What is special about the bases of RNA compared to DNA?
    RNA contains uracil instead of thymine, which is found in DNA.
  • Which nucleic acid contains the nitrogenous base uracil?
    RNA contains the nitrogenous base uracil.
  • What is primarily responsible for the functional versatility observed in RNA?
    RNA's ability to form ribozymes, which can catalyze chemical reactions, gives it functional versatility.
  • Is RNA double or single stranded?
    RNA is typically single stranded.
  • Which bases do DNA and RNA have in common?
    DNA and RNA both have adenine, guanine, and cytosine.
  • What are the bases of RNA?
    The bases of RNA are adenine, guanine, cytosine, and uracil.
  • Which letter in RNA gives you the name of the sugar?
    The 'R' in RNA stands for ribose, the sugar in RNA.
  • What is RNA polymerase?
    RNA polymerase is an enzyme that synthesizes RNA from a DNA template during transcription.
  • Which represents a strand of RNA bases?
    A strand containing A, U, G, and C (e.g., CAAGGUCUC) represents RNA bases.
  • How many strands does RNA have?
    RNA typically has one strand.
  • In the RNA sequence CA AUG ACC AG, what bases are present?
    The sequence contains cytosine, adenine, uracil, guanine, and adenine.
  • Which represents a strand of RNA bases? TGGCTCGAA, UGGCUC GAA, GTTAGTGCC, CAATCTAGG
    UGGCUC GAA represents a strand of RNA bases.
  • Which form of genetic material initiates RNA interference?
    Small non-coding RNAs, such as microRNAs and siRNAs, initiate RNA interference.
  • Which of the following RNA sequences would bond to this DNA strand: AATAG?
    The complementary RNA sequence would be UUAUC.
  • Which characteristic best shows that a fragment is RNA and not DNA?
    The presence of uracil instead of thymine best shows that a fragment is RNA.
  • RNA molecules differ from DNA molecules because only RNA can:
    Only RNA can act as ribozymes and catalyze chemical reactions.
  • How many RNA polymerases are found in prokaryotes?
    1
  • RNA molecules that assist with intron splicing are called:
    snRNAs (small nuclear RNAs) assist with intron splicing.
  • Why is RNA smaller than DNA?
    RNA is usually single stranded and shorter because it often codes for individual genes or functions, while DNA contains the entire genome.
  • RNA differs from DNA in that:
    RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil, is single stranded, and can act as a catalyst.
