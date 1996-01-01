Skip to main content
Genetics
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
RNA quiz #1 Flashcards
Back
RNA quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
What are the four nitrogenous bases found in RNA?
You can tap to
flip the card.
👆
What are the four nitrogenous bases found in RNA?
The four nitrogenous bases in RNA are adenine (A), guanine (G), cytosine (C), and uracil (U).
Track progress
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/31
Related practice
Recommended videos
Guided course
05:43
RNA
Kylia
1365
views
19
rank
1
comments
Terms in this set (31)
Hide definitions
What are the four nitrogenous bases found in RNA?
The four nitrogenous bases in RNA are adenine (A), guanine (G), cytosine (C), and uracil (U).
What is special about the bases of RNA compared to DNA?
RNA contains uracil instead of thymine, which is found in DNA.
Which nucleic acid contains the nitrogenous base uracil?
RNA contains the nitrogenous base uracil.
What is primarily responsible for the functional versatility observed in RNA?
RNA's ability to form ribozymes, which can catalyze chemical reactions, gives it functional versatility.
Is RNA double or single stranded?
RNA is typically single stranded.
Which base is found in RNA but not in DNA?
Uracil is found in RNA but not in DNA.
Which of the following is a base that is found in RNA but not DNA?
Uracil is a base found in RNA but not DNA.
Which bases do DNA and RNA have in common?
DNA and RNA both have adenine, guanine, and cytosine.
What base is found on RNA but not on DNA?
Uracil is found on RNA but not on DNA.
What are the bases of RNA?
The bases of RNA are adenine, guanine, cytosine, and uracil.
Which letter in RNA gives you the name of the sugar?
The 'R' in RNA stands for ribose, the sugar in RNA.
What nitrogen base is found on RNA but not DNA?
Uracil is found on RNA but not DNA.
Which of the following is found on RNA but not DNA?
Uracil is found on RNA but not DNA.
Which nucleotide is found in RNA but not in DNA?
Uracil nucleotide is found in RNA but not in DNA.
What is RNA polymerase?
RNA polymerase is an enzyme that synthesizes RNA from a DNA template during transcription.
Which represents a strand of RNA bases?
A strand containing A, U, G, and C (e.g., CAAGGUCUC) represents RNA bases.
Which base is found only in RNA? Ribose, Thymine, Uracil, Deoxyribose
Uracil is found only in RNA.
How many strands does RNA have?
RNA typically has one strand.
In the RNA sequence CA AUG ACC AG, what bases are present?
The sequence contains cytosine, adenine, uracil, guanine, and adenine.
Which represents a strand of RNA bases? CAAGGUCUC, AGGTTCACA, CAAGGUCUC, TGGA ACTCA
CAAGGUCUC represents a strand of RNA bases.
Which represents a strand of RNA bases? TGGCTCGAA, UGGCUC GAA, GTTAGTGCC, CAATCTAGG
UGGCUC GAA represents a strand of RNA bases.
Which form of genetic material initiates RNA interference?
Small non-coding RNAs, such as microRNAs and siRNAs, initiate RNA interference.
Which of the following RNA sequences would bond to this DNA strand: AATAG?
The complementary RNA sequence would be UUAUC.
Which characteristic best shows that a fragment is RNA and not DNA?
The presence of uracil instead of thymine best shows that a fragment is RNA.
RNA molecules differ from DNA molecules because only RNA can:
Only RNA can act as ribozymes and catalyze chemical reactions.
How many RNA polymerases are found in prokaryotes?
1
RNA molecules that assist with intron splicing are called:
snRNAs (small nuclear RNAs) assist with intron splicing.
What base is found in mRNA but not DNA?
Uracil is found in mRNA but not DNA.
Why is RNA smaller than DNA?
RNA is usually single stranded and shorter because it often codes for individual genes or functions, while DNA contains the entire genome.
RNA differs from DNA in that:
RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil, is single stranded, and can act as a catalyst.
Unlike DNA, RNA contains the nitrogenous base:
Uracil.
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.