RNA quiz #2

  • How does RNA differ from DNA?
    RNA differs from DNA by having ribose sugar, uracil instead of thymine, and being single-stranded.
  • Which RNA base bonds with adenine?
    Uracil bonds with adenine in RNA.
  • What base is found in RNA but not in DNA?
    Uracil is found in RNA but not in DNA.
  • Which RNA nucleotide is complementary to adenine?
    Uracil is complementary to adenine in RNA.
  • RNA differs from DNA in that RNA has what?
    RNA has ribose sugar and uracil instead of thymine.
  • RNA differs from DNA in that RNA is usually what?
    RNA is usually single-stranded.
  • What is the sugar in a nucleotide of RNA?
    The sugar in a nucleotide of RNA is ribose.
  • How is RNA different from DNA?
    RNA is different from DNA because it contains ribose sugar, uracil, and is single-stranded.
  • What are the three main differences between DNA and RNA?
    The three main differences are: RNA has ribose sugar, uracil instead of thymine, and is single-stranded; DNA has deoxyribose, thymine, and is double-stranded.
  • Unlike DNA, RNA contains what?
    Unlike DNA, RNA contains uracil.
  • What are the four nitrogen bases found in RNA?
    The four nitrogen bases in RNA are adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What base is found in RNA but not DNA?
    Uracil is found in RNA but not DNA.
  • List three ways RNA differs from DNA.
    RNA has ribose sugar, uracil instead of thymine, and is single-stranded; DNA has deoxyribose, thymine, and is double-stranded.
  • What base is found in mRNA but not DNA?
    Uracil is found in mRNA but not DNA.
  • How many strands make up RNA?
    RNA is typically single-stranded.
  • What is the five-carbon sugar in RNA called?
    The five-carbon sugar in RNA is called ribose.
  • Name three ways RNA is different from DNA.
    RNA contains ribose sugar, uracil instead of thymine, and is single-stranded; DNA contains deoxyribose, thymine, and is double-stranded.
  • Which bases are found in a strand of RNA?
    A strand of RNA contains adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine.
  • How does the structure of RNA differ from DNA?
    RNA is single-stranded, contains ribose sugar, and has uracil instead of thymine.
  • Describe two ways in which RNA differs from DNA.
    RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil, while DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine.
  • RNA differs from DNA in that:
    RNA has ribose sugar, uracil instead of thymine, and is single-stranded.
  • What is the sugar found in RNA?
    Ribose is the sugar found in RNA.
  • What are the sugars in DNA and RNA?
    DNA contains deoxyribose sugar; RNA contains ribose sugar.
  • What base is only found in RNA?
    Uracil is only found in RNA.
  • List three ways RNA differs from DNA.
    RNA has ribose sugar, uracil instead of thymine, and is single-stranded; DNA has deoxyribose, thymine, and is double-stranded.
  • What is the function of messenger RNA?
    Messenger RNA (mRNA) carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis.
  • Describe two ways RNA differs from DNA.
    RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil, while DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine.
  • What is found in RNA but not DNA?
    Uracil and ribose sugar are found in RNA but not DNA.
  • List three ways RNA is different from DNA.
    RNA has ribose sugar, uracil instead of thymine, and is single-stranded; DNA has deoxyribose, thymine, and is double-stranded.
  • List three differences between DNA and RNA.
    DNA has deoxyribose sugar, thymine, and is double-stranded; RNA has ribose sugar, uracil, and is single-stranded.
  • What is not found in RNA?
    Thymine is not found in RNA.
  • DNA differs from RNA in that:
    DNA contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine, while RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil.
  • What bases are found in RNA?
    Adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine are found in RNA.
  • Name three differences between DNA and RNA.
    DNA has deoxyribose sugar, thymine, and is double-stranded; RNA has ribose sugar, uracil, and is single-stranded.
  • What are three ways RNA differs from DNA?
    RNA contains ribose sugar, uracil instead of thymine, and is single-stranded; DNA contains deoxyribose, thymine, and is double-stranded.
  • RNA differs from DNA in that it uses which base?
    RNA uses uracil instead of thymine.
  • What is one way that RNA differs from DNA?
    RNA contains uracil instead of thymine.
  • What is the function of messenger RNA (mRNA)?
    Messenger RNA (mRNA) carries genetic information from DNA to ribosomes for protein synthesis.
  • Which nucleotide is found only in RNA molecules?
    Uracil is found only in RNA molecules.
  • Is DNA more stable than RNA?
    Yes, DNA is more stable than RNA due to the absence of the hydroxyl group in its sugar.