How does RNA differ from DNA? RNA differs from DNA by having ribose sugar, uracil instead of thymine, and being single-stranded. Which RNA base bonds with adenine? Uracil bonds with adenine in RNA. What base is found in RNA but not in DNA? Uracil is found in RNA but not in DNA. Which RNA nucleotide is complementary to adenine? Uracil is complementary to adenine in RNA. RNA differs from DNA in that RNA has what? RNA has ribose sugar and uracil instead of thymine. RNA differs from DNA in that RNA is usually what? RNA is usually single-stranded. What is the sugar in a nucleotide of RNA? The sugar in a nucleotide of RNA is ribose. How is RNA different from DNA? RNA is different from DNA because it contains ribose sugar, uracil, and is single-stranded. What are the three main differences between DNA and RNA? The three main differences are: RNA has ribose sugar, uracil instead of thymine, and is single-stranded; DNA has deoxyribose, thymine, and is double-stranded. Unlike DNA, RNA contains what? Unlike DNA, RNA contains uracil. What are the four nitrogen bases found in RNA? The four nitrogen bases in RNA are adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine. What base is found in RNA but not DNA? Uracil is found in RNA but not DNA. List three ways RNA differs from DNA. RNA has ribose sugar, uracil instead of thymine, and is single-stranded; DNA has deoxyribose, thymine, and is double-stranded. What base is found in mRNA but not DNA? Uracil is found in mRNA but not DNA. How many strands make up RNA? RNA is typically single-stranded. What is the five-carbon sugar in RNA called? The five-carbon sugar in RNA is called ribose. Name three ways RNA is different from DNA. RNA contains ribose sugar, uracil instead of thymine, and is single-stranded; DNA contains deoxyribose, thymine, and is double-stranded. Which bases are found in a strand of RNA? A strand of RNA contains adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine. How does the structure of RNA differ from DNA? RNA is single-stranded, contains ribose sugar, and has uracil instead of thymine. Describe two ways in which RNA differs from DNA. RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil, while DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine. RNA differs from DNA in that: RNA has ribose sugar, uracil instead of thymine, and is single-stranded. What is the sugar found in RNA? Ribose is the sugar found in RNA. What are the sugars in DNA and RNA? DNA contains deoxyribose sugar; RNA contains ribose sugar. What base is only found in RNA? Uracil is only found in RNA. List three ways RNA differs from DNA. RNA has ribose sugar, uracil instead of thymine, and is single-stranded; DNA has deoxyribose, thymine, and is double-stranded. What is the function of messenger RNA? Messenger RNA (mRNA) carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis. Describe two ways RNA differs from DNA. RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil, while DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine. What is found in RNA but not DNA? Uracil and ribose sugar are found in RNA but not DNA. List three ways RNA is different from DNA. RNA has ribose sugar, uracil instead of thymine, and is single-stranded; DNA has deoxyribose, thymine, and is double-stranded. List three differences between DNA and RNA. DNA has deoxyribose sugar, thymine, and is double-stranded; RNA has ribose sugar, uracil, and is single-stranded. What is not found in RNA? Thymine is not found in RNA. DNA differs from RNA in that: DNA contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine, while RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil. What bases are found in RNA? Adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine are found in RNA. Name three differences between DNA and RNA. DNA has deoxyribose sugar, thymine, and is double-stranded; RNA has ribose sugar, uracil, and is single-stranded. What are three ways RNA differs from DNA? RNA contains ribose sugar, uracil instead of thymine, and is single-stranded; DNA contains deoxyribose, thymine, and is double-stranded. RNA differs from DNA in that it uses which base? RNA uses uracil instead of thymine. What is one way that RNA differs from DNA? RNA contains uracil instead of thymine. What is the function of messenger RNA (mRNA)? Messenger RNA (mRNA) carries genetic information from DNA to ribosomes for protein synthesis. Which nucleotide is found only in RNA molecules? Uracil is found only in RNA molecules. Is DNA more stable than RNA? Yes, DNA is more stable than RNA due to the absence of the hydroxyl group in its sugar.
