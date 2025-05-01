Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How does RNA differ from DNA? RNA differs from DNA by having ribose sugar, uracil instead of thymine, and being single-stranded.

Which RNA base bonds with adenine? Uracil bonds with adenine in RNA.

What base is found in RNA but not in DNA? Uracil is found in RNA but not in DNA.

Which RNA nucleotide is complementary to adenine? Uracil is complementary to adenine in RNA.

RNA differs from DNA in that RNA has what? RNA has ribose sugar and uracil instead of thymine.

RNA differs from DNA in that RNA is usually what? RNA is usually single-stranded.