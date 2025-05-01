Back
Is the sugar found in RNA called deoxyribose? No, the sugar found in RNA is ribose, not deoxyribose. Which RNA base bonds with adenine? Uracil bonds with adenine in RNA. Which base is found in RNA but not DNA? Uracil is found in RNA but not DNA. Which bases are present in RNA? Adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine are present in RNA. Which base is not present in RNA? Thymine is not present in RNA. Which five-carbon sugar is characteristic of RNA? Ribose is the five-carbon sugar characteristic of RNA. Which nitrogenous bases are present in RNA? Adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine are present in RNA. Which nitrogenous base is not found in RNA? Thymine is not found in RNA. Which nucleotide is not found in RNA? Thymine nucleotide is not found in RNA. Which RNA base bonds with adenine? Uracil bonds with adenine in RNA. Which bases are found in RNA? Adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine are found in RNA. What are the components of a nucleotide found in RNA? A nucleotide of RNA contains ribose sugar, a phosphate group, and one of the bases: adenine, uracil, cytosine, or guanine. Which base is not found in RNA? Thymine is not found in RNA. Which nucleotide is found in RNA but not in DNA? Uracil is found in RNA but not in DNA. In RNA, which nucleotide pairs with adenine? Uracil pairs with adenine in RNA. Which nitrogenous base is not present in RNA? Thymine is not present in RNA. Which base is found only in RNA? Uracil is found only in RNA. Which nucleotide is only found in RNA? Uracil nucleotide is only found in RNA. Which RNA nucleotide can pair with thymine? Thymine is not present in RNA; uracil replaces thymine. Describe two ways in which RNA differs from DNA. RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil, while DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine. Which DNA base cannot be found in a strand of RNA? Thymine cannot be found in a strand of RNA. Which monomers make up RNA? RNA is made up of nucleotide monomers containing ribose sugar, phosphate, and a nitrogenous base. Which RNA nucleotide is complementary to guanine? Cytosine is complementary to guanine in RNA. Which nucleotide indicates the nucleic acid is RNA? The presence of uracil indicates the nucleic acid is RNA. Which RNA base bonds with cytosine? Guanine bonds with cytosine in RNA. Which molecule is found in both DNA and RNA? Adenine, cytosine, and guanine are found in both DNA and RNA. What nitrogenous bases are found in RNA? Adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine are found in RNA. What are the four bases of RNA? The four bases of RNA are adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine. What are the four nitrogenous bases in RNA? The four nitrogenous bases in RNA are adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine. What are the four bases found in RNA? Adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine are found in RNA. What base is found in RNA and not DNA? Uracil is found in RNA and not DNA. What are the four bases in RNA? The four bases in RNA are adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine. What are the four ways that RNA differs from DNA? RNA has ribose sugar, uracil instead of thymine, is single-stranded, and can act as a ribozyme; DNA has deoxyribose, thymine, is double-stranded, and cannot act as a ribozyme. What sugars are found in RNA? Ribose is the sugar found in RNA. What are the nitrogenous bases of RNA? The nitrogenous bases of RNA are adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine. Adenine pairs with what in RNA? Adenine pairs with uracil in RNA. What is the name of the sugar found in RNA? The sugar found in RNA is called ribose. What are the four nitrogenous bases found in RNA? Adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine are the four nitrogenous bases found in RNA. What are the four bases in RNA? The four bases in RNA are adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine. What are the four nitrogenous bases of RNA? The four nitrogenous bases of RNA are adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine.
RNA quiz #3
