Is the sugar found in RNA called deoxyribose? No, the sugar found in RNA is ribose, not deoxyribose.

Which RNA base bonds with adenine? Uracil bonds with adenine in RNA.

Which base is found in RNA but not DNA? Uracil is found in RNA but not DNA.

Which bases are present in RNA? Adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine are present in RNA.

Which base is not present in RNA? Thymine is not present in RNA.

Which five-carbon sugar is characteristic of RNA? Ribose is the five-carbon sugar characteristic of RNA.