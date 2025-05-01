Skip to main content
  • Is the sugar found in RNA called deoxyribose?
    No, the sugar found in RNA is ribose, not deoxyribose.
  • Which RNA base bonds with adenine?
    Uracil bonds with adenine in RNA.
  • Which base is found in RNA but not DNA?
    Uracil is found in RNA but not DNA.
  • Which bases are present in RNA?
    Adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine are present in RNA.
  • Which base is not present in RNA?
    Thymine is not present in RNA.
  • Which five-carbon sugar is characteristic of RNA?
    Ribose is the five-carbon sugar characteristic of RNA.
  • Which nitrogenous bases are present in RNA?
    Adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine are present in RNA.
  • Which nitrogenous base is not found in RNA?
    Thymine is not found in RNA.
  • Which nucleotide is not found in RNA?
    Thymine nucleotide is not found in RNA.
  • Which RNA base bonds with adenine?
    Uracil bonds with adenine in RNA.
  • Which bases are found in RNA?
    Adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine are found in RNA.
  • What are the components of a nucleotide found in RNA?
    A nucleotide of RNA contains ribose sugar, a phosphate group, and one of the bases: adenine, uracil, cytosine, or guanine.
  • Which base is not found in RNA?
    Thymine is not found in RNA.
  • Which nucleotide is found in RNA but not in DNA?
    Uracil is found in RNA but not in DNA.
  • In RNA, which nucleotide pairs with adenine?
    Uracil pairs with adenine in RNA.
  • Which nitrogenous base is not present in RNA?
    Thymine is not present in RNA.
  • Which base is found only in RNA?
    Uracil is found only in RNA.
  • Which nucleotide is only found in RNA?
    Uracil nucleotide is only found in RNA.
  • Which RNA nucleotide can pair with thymine?
    Thymine is not present in RNA; uracil replaces thymine.
  • Describe two ways in which RNA differs from DNA.
    RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil, while DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine.
  • Which DNA base cannot be found in a strand of RNA?
    Thymine cannot be found in a strand of RNA.
  • Which monomers make up RNA?
    RNA is made up of nucleotide monomers containing ribose sugar, phosphate, and a nitrogenous base.
  • Which RNA nucleotide is complementary to guanine?
    Cytosine is complementary to guanine in RNA.
  • Which nucleotide indicates the nucleic acid is RNA?
    The presence of uracil indicates the nucleic acid is RNA.
  • Which RNA base bonds with cytosine?
    Guanine bonds with cytosine in RNA.
  • Which molecule is found in both DNA and RNA?
    Adenine, cytosine, and guanine are found in both DNA and RNA.
  • What nitrogenous bases are found in RNA?
    Adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine are found in RNA.
  • What are the four bases of RNA?
    The four bases of RNA are adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What are the four nitrogenous bases in RNA?
    The four nitrogenous bases in RNA are adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What are the four bases found in RNA?
    Adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine are found in RNA.
  • What base is found in RNA and not DNA?
    Uracil is found in RNA and not DNA.
  • What are the four bases in RNA?
    The four bases in RNA are adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What are the four ways that RNA differs from DNA?
    RNA has ribose sugar, uracil instead of thymine, is single-stranded, and can act as a ribozyme; DNA has deoxyribose, thymine, is double-stranded, and cannot act as a ribozyme.
  • What sugars are found in RNA?
    Ribose is the sugar found in RNA.
  • What are the nitrogenous bases of RNA?
    The nitrogenous bases of RNA are adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine.
  • Adenine pairs with what in RNA?
    Adenine pairs with uracil in RNA.
  • What is the name of the sugar found in RNA?
    The sugar found in RNA is called ribose.
  • What are the four nitrogenous bases found in RNA?
    Adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine are the four nitrogenous bases found in RNA.
  • What are the four bases in RNA?
    The four bases in RNA are adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What are the four nitrogenous bases of RNA?
    The four nitrogenous bases of RNA are adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine.