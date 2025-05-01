Back
What is found in both RNA and DNA? Adenine, cytosine, and guanine are found in both RNA and DNA. What does RNA have that DNA does not? RNA has uracil and ribose sugar, which DNA does not. What pairs with adenine in RNA? Uracil pairs with adenine in RNA. What are two ways RNA differs from DNA? RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil; DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine. In RNA, what base bonds with adenine? Uracil bonds with adenine in RNA. What are three main differences between DNA and RNA? DNA has deoxyribose sugar, thymine, and is double-stranded; RNA has ribose sugar, uracil, and is single-stranded. What is a similarity between DNA and RNA? Both DNA and RNA are nucleic acids made of nucleotide monomers. What is the function of messenger RNA? Messenger RNA (mRNA) carries genetic information from DNA to ribosomes for protein synthesis. What base does RNA have that DNA does not? RNA has uracil, which DNA does not. What base is found in mRNA but not DNA? Uracil is found in mRNA but not DNA. What are the three basic differences between DNA and RNA? DNA has deoxyribose sugar, thymine, and is double-stranded; RNA has ribose sugar, uracil, and is single-stranded. What are the three main differences between RNA and DNA? RNA has ribose sugar, uracil instead of thymine, and is single-stranded; DNA has deoxyribose, thymine, and is double-stranded. What base in RNA pairs with adenine? Uracil pairs with adenine in RNA. What is found in both DNA and RNA? Adenine, cytosine, and guanine are found in both DNA and RNA. What are the bases found in RNA? Adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine are found in RNA. What is the role of messenger RNA? Messenger RNA (mRNA) carries genetic information from DNA to ribosomes for protein synthesis. What base pairs with adenine in RNA? Uracil pairs with adenine in RNA. What is the sugar in RNA called? The sugar in RNA is called ribose. What are the four bases for RNA? The four bases for RNA are adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine. What sugar is found in RNA? Ribose is found in RNA. What nitrogen base is not found in RNA? Thymine is not found in RNA. What are two distinguishing features of RNA? RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil. Unlike DNA, RNA contains what? Unlike DNA, RNA contains uracil. What can be found in RNA but not DNA? Uracil and ribose sugar can be found in RNA but not DNA. What is the role of RNA? RNA plays roles in protein synthesis and regulation of gene expression. In what ways is RNA different from DNA? RNA is single-stranded, contains ribose sugar, and has uracil instead of thymine. What are three types of RNA? Three types of RNA are messenger RNA (mRNA), transfer RNA (tRNA), and ribosomal RNA (rRNA). What are the two basic differences between DNA and RNA? DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine; RNA contains ribose and uracil. What is one similarity between DNA and RNA? Both DNA and RNA are nucleic acids made of nucleotide monomers. What are three differences between DNA and RNA? DNA has deoxyribose sugar, thymine, and is double-stranded; RNA has ribose sugar, uracil, and is single-stranded. What are the differences between DNA and RNA? DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine and is double-stranded; RNA contains ribose and uracil and is single-stranded. What is a similarity between DNA and RNA? Both DNA and RNA are nucleic acids made of nucleotide monomers. What kind of sugar is in RNA? Ribose is the sugar in RNA. What are three differences between DNA and RNA? DNA has deoxyribose sugar, thymine, and is double-stranded; RNA has ribose sugar, uracil, and is single-stranded. In RNA, what is thymine replaced with? In RNA, thymine is replaced with uracil. What replaces thymine in RNA? Uracil replaces thymine in RNA. What are three types of RNA? Three types of RNA are mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA. What are the different types of RNA? The different types of RNA include mRNA, tRNA, rRNA, microRNA, siRNA, snRNA, snoRNA, and long non-coding RNAs. What are the types of RNA? Types of RNA include mRNA, tRNA, rRNA, microRNA, siRNA, snRNA, snoRNA, and long non-coding RNAs. What are some differences between RNA and DNA? RNA is single-stranded, contains ribose sugar, and uracil; DNA is double-stranded, contains deoxyribose sugar, and thymine.
RNA quiz #4
