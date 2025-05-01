Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is found in both RNA and DNA? Adenine, cytosine, and guanine are found in both RNA and DNA.

What does RNA have that DNA does not? RNA has uracil and ribose sugar, which DNA does not.

What pairs with adenine in RNA? Uracil pairs with adenine in RNA.

What are two ways RNA differs from DNA? RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil; DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine.

In RNA, what base bonds with adenine? Uracil bonds with adenine in RNA.

What are three main differences between DNA and RNA? DNA has deoxyribose sugar, thymine, and is double-stranded; RNA has ribose sugar, uracil, and is single-stranded.