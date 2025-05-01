Skip to main content
Back

RNA quiz #4

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What is found in both RNA and DNA?
    Adenine, cytosine, and guanine are found in both RNA and DNA.
  • What does RNA have that DNA does not?
    RNA has uracil and ribose sugar, which DNA does not.
  • What pairs with adenine in RNA?
    Uracil pairs with adenine in RNA.
  • What are two ways RNA differs from DNA?
    RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil; DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine.
  • In RNA, what base bonds with adenine?
    Uracil bonds with adenine in RNA.
  • What are three main differences between DNA and RNA?
    DNA has deoxyribose sugar, thymine, and is double-stranded; RNA has ribose sugar, uracil, and is single-stranded.
  • What is a similarity between DNA and RNA?
    Both DNA and RNA are nucleic acids made of nucleotide monomers.
  • What is the function of messenger RNA?
    Messenger RNA (mRNA) carries genetic information from DNA to ribosomes for protein synthesis.
  • What base does RNA have that DNA does not?
    RNA has uracil, which DNA does not.
  • What base is found in mRNA but not DNA?
    Uracil is found in mRNA but not DNA.
  • What are the three basic differences between DNA and RNA?
    DNA has deoxyribose sugar, thymine, and is double-stranded; RNA has ribose sugar, uracil, and is single-stranded.
  • What are the three main differences between RNA and DNA?
    RNA has ribose sugar, uracil instead of thymine, and is single-stranded; DNA has deoxyribose, thymine, and is double-stranded.
  • What base in RNA pairs with adenine?
    Uracil pairs with adenine in RNA.
  • What is found in both DNA and RNA?
    Adenine, cytosine, and guanine are found in both DNA and RNA.
  • What are the bases found in RNA?
    Adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine are found in RNA.
  • What is the role of messenger RNA?
    Messenger RNA (mRNA) carries genetic information from DNA to ribosomes for protein synthesis.
  • What base pairs with adenine in RNA?
    Uracil pairs with adenine in RNA.
  • What is the sugar in RNA called?
    The sugar in RNA is called ribose.
  • What are the four bases for RNA?
    The four bases for RNA are adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What sugar is found in RNA?
    Ribose is found in RNA.
  • What nitrogen base is not found in RNA?
    Thymine is not found in RNA.
  • What are two distinguishing features of RNA?
    RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil.
  • Unlike DNA, RNA contains what?
    Unlike DNA, RNA contains uracil.
  • What can be found in RNA but not DNA?
    Uracil and ribose sugar can be found in RNA but not DNA.
  • What is the role of RNA?
    RNA plays roles in protein synthesis and regulation of gene expression.
  • In what ways is RNA different from DNA?
    RNA is single-stranded, contains ribose sugar, and has uracil instead of thymine.
  • What are three types of RNA?
    Three types of RNA are messenger RNA (mRNA), transfer RNA (tRNA), and ribosomal RNA (rRNA).
  • What are the two basic differences between DNA and RNA?
    DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine; RNA contains ribose and uracil.
  • What is one similarity between DNA and RNA?
    Both DNA and RNA are nucleic acids made of nucleotide monomers.
  • What are three differences between DNA and RNA?
    DNA has deoxyribose sugar, thymine, and is double-stranded; RNA has ribose sugar, uracil, and is single-stranded.
  • What are the differences between DNA and RNA?
    DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine and is double-stranded; RNA contains ribose and uracil and is single-stranded.
  • What is a similarity between DNA and RNA?
    Both DNA and RNA are nucleic acids made of nucleotide monomers.
  • What kind of sugar is in RNA?
    Ribose is the sugar in RNA.
  • What are three differences between DNA and RNA?
    DNA has deoxyribose sugar, thymine, and is double-stranded; RNA has ribose sugar, uracil, and is single-stranded.
  • In RNA, what is thymine replaced with?
    In RNA, thymine is replaced with uracil.
  • What replaces thymine in RNA?
    Uracil replaces thymine in RNA.
  • What are three types of RNA?
    Three types of RNA are mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA.
  • What are the different types of RNA?
    The different types of RNA include mRNA, tRNA, rRNA, microRNA, siRNA, snRNA, snoRNA, and long non-coding RNAs.
  • What are the types of RNA?
    Types of RNA include mRNA, tRNA, rRNA, microRNA, siRNA, snRNA, snoRNA, and long non-coding RNAs.
  • What are some differences between RNA and DNA?
    RNA is single-stranded, contains ribose sugar, and uracil; DNA is double-stranded, contains deoxyribose sugar, and thymine.