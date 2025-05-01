Back
What is complementary DNA (cDNA)? Complementary DNA (cDNA) is DNA synthesized from an RNA template by reverse transcription. What is the function of mRNA (messenger RNA)? mRNA carries genetic information from DNA to ribosomes for protein synthesis. RNA has what sugar? RNA has ribose sugar. What base is found in mRNA but not DNA? Uracil is found in mRNA but not DNA. What are the three main types of RNA? The three main types of RNA are mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA. What is the sugar in RNA? The sugar in RNA is ribose. What are the three types of RNA and their functions? mRNA carries genetic information, tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome, and rRNA forms the core of ribosomes and catalyzes protein synthesis. What is the function of RNA? RNA functions in protein synthesis and regulation of gene expression. What is the role of RNA? RNA plays roles in protein synthesis and regulation of gene expression. How is RNA different from DNA? List three things. RNA has ribose sugar, uracil instead of thymine, and is single-stranded; DNA has deoxyribose, thymine, and is double-stranded. How are RNA and DNA similar? Both RNA and DNA are nucleic acids made of nucleotide monomers. How many strands are in RNA? RNA is typically single-stranded. How does ATP differ from an RNA nucleotide? ATP is a nucleotide with three phosphate groups, while an RNA nucleotide typically has one phosphate group. How many nitrogen bases does RNA have? RNA has four nitrogen bases: adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine. How are DNA and mRNA alike? Both DNA and mRNA are nucleic acids made of nucleotide monomers and contain genetic information. How many types of RNA are there? There are several types of RNA, including mRNA, tRNA, rRNA, microRNA, siRNA, snRNA, snoRNA, and long non-coding RNAs. How would you differentiate RNA from DNA? RNA contains ribose sugar, uracil, and is single-stranded; DNA contains deoxyribose, thymine, and is double-stranded. Which RNA base bonds with guanine? Cytosine bonds with guanine in RNA. DNA and RNA are classified as what? DNA and RNA are classified as nucleic acids. Which RNA base bonds with thymine? Thymine is not present in RNA; uracil replaces thymine. What is found in both DNA and RNA? Adenine, cytosine, and guanine are found in both DNA and RNA. What are two basic differences between DNA and RNA? DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine; RNA contains ribose and uracil. What do DNA and RNA have in common? Both DNA and RNA are nucleic acids made of nucleotide monomers. What is the main job of RNA? The main job of RNA is to help synthesize proteins and regulate gene expression. What type of RNA can travel in the cytoplasm? mRNA can travel in the cytoplasm.
RNA quiz #5
