Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is complementary DNA (cDNA)? Complementary DNA (cDNA) is DNA synthesized from an RNA template by reverse transcription.

What is the function of mRNA (messenger RNA)? mRNA carries genetic information from DNA to ribosomes for protein synthesis.

RNA has what sugar? RNA has ribose sugar.

What base is found in mRNA but not DNA? Uracil is found in mRNA but not DNA.

What are the three main types of RNA? The three main types of RNA are mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA.

What is the sugar in RNA? The sugar in RNA is ribose.