Back
Which nucleotide is not used in the RNA sequence? Thymine is not used in the RNA sequence. On an RNA molecule, which base pairs with adenine? Uracil pairs with adenine in RNA. Which RNA base bonds with thymine? Thymine is not present in RNA; uracil replaces thymine. Which structural characteristic is seen in RNA? RNA is typically single-stranded and contains ribose sugar. Which DNA base does the U in RNA pair with? Uracil in RNA pairs with adenine. Which RNA base bonds with guanine? Cytosine bonds with guanine in RNA. What are the types of RNA? Types of RNA include mRNA, tRNA, rRNA, microRNA, siRNA, snRNA, snoRNA, and long non-coding RNAs. How does base pairing differ in RNA and DNA? In DNA, adenine pairs with thymine; in RNA, adenine pairs with uracil. How does base pairing differ in RNA compared to DNA? In DNA, adenine pairs with thymine; in RNA, adenine pairs with uracil. How do the secondary structures of DNA and RNA differ? DNA is typically a double helix, while RNA is single-stranded and can fold into complex structures with catalytic activity. What does messenger RNA (mRNA) do? Messenger RNA (mRNA) carries genetic information from DNA to ribosomes for protein synthesis. What aspect of the sugar is unique to RNA? RNA's ribose sugar has a hydroxyl group at the 2' carbon. RNA nucleotides contain which components? RNA nucleotides contain ribose sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base (adenine, uracil, cytosine, or guanine). What sugar distinguishes RNA from DNA? Ribose distinguishes RNA from DNA, which has deoxyribose. Where can RNA be found? RNA can be found in the nucleus and cytoplasm of cells.
RNA quiz #6
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15