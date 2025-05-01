Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Which nucleotide is not used in the RNA sequence? Thymine is not used in the RNA sequence.

On an RNA molecule, which base pairs with adenine? Uracil pairs with adenine in RNA.

Which RNA base bonds with thymine? Thymine is not present in RNA; uracil replaces thymine.

Which structural characteristic is seen in RNA? RNA is typically single-stranded and contains ribose sugar.

Which DNA base does the U in RNA pair with? Uracil in RNA pairs with adenine.

Which RNA base bonds with guanine? Cytosine bonds with guanine in RNA.