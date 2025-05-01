Skip to main content
Back

RNA quiz #6

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Which nucleotide is not used in the RNA sequence?
    Thymine is not used in the RNA sequence.
  • On an RNA molecule, which base pairs with adenine?
    Uracil pairs with adenine in RNA.
  • Which RNA base bonds with thymine?
    Thymine is not present in RNA; uracil replaces thymine.
  • Which structural characteristic is seen in RNA?
    RNA is typically single-stranded and contains ribose sugar.
  • Which DNA base does the U in RNA pair with?
    Uracil in RNA pairs with adenine.
  • Which RNA base bonds with guanine?
    Cytosine bonds with guanine in RNA.
  • What are the types of RNA?
    Types of RNA include mRNA, tRNA, rRNA, microRNA, siRNA, snRNA, snoRNA, and long non-coding RNAs.
  • How does base pairing differ in RNA and DNA?
    In DNA, adenine pairs with thymine; in RNA, adenine pairs with uracil.
  • How does base pairing differ in RNA compared to DNA?
    In DNA, adenine pairs with thymine; in RNA, adenine pairs with uracil.
  • How do the secondary structures of DNA and RNA differ?
    DNA is typically a double helix, while RNA is single-stranded and can fold into complex structures with catalytic activity.
  • What does messenger RNA (mRNA) do?
    Messenger RNA (mRNA) carries genetic information from DNA to ribosomes for protein synthesis.
  • What aspect of the sugar is unique to RNA?
    RNA's ribose sugar has a hydroxyl group at the 2' carbon.
  • RNA nucleotides contain which components?
    RNA nucleotides contain ribose sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base (adenine, uracil, cytosine, or guanine).
  • What sugar distinguishes RNA from DNA?
    Ribose distinguishes RNA from DNA, which has deoxyribose.
  • Where can RNA be found?
    RNA can be found in the nucleus and cytoplasm of cells.