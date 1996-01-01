Semiconservative Replication quiz #1 Flashcards
Semiconservative Replication quiz #1
Which statement about the semiconservative replication of DNA is true?
In semiconservative replication, each new DNA double helix consists of one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand.What does 'semi-conservative' mean in the context of DNA replication?
Semiconservative replication refers to the process by which DNA is copied so that each new double helix contains one old (parental) strand and one new strand.Why is DNA replication called semi-conservative?
The term 'semiconservative' refers specifically to the fact that each new DNA molecule contains one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand after replication.What role did nitrogen isotopes play in the Meselson and Stahl experiment?
Nitrogen isotopes (N15 and N14) were used to distinguish old DNA strands from newly synthesized ones by their density, allowing scientists to track DNA replication patterns.How did the results of the second round of replication in Meselson and Stahl's experiment help rule out the dispersive model?
After two rounds, the presence of both a mixed-weight band and a light-weight band showed that DNA was not continuously mixed, which contradicted the dispersive model's prediction of only mixed bands.Why was E. coli chosen for the Meselson and Stahl experiment on DNA replication?
E. coli was chosen because it replicates and divides rapidly, making it ideal for observing multiple rounds of DNA replication in a short period.