Semiconservative Replication quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which statement about the semiconservative replication of DNA is true? In semiconservative replication, each new DNA double helix consists of one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand.

What does 'semi-conservative' mean in the context of DNA replication? 'Semi-conservative' means that after DNA replication, each new DNA molecule contains one strand from the original DNA and one newly synthesized strand.

What does semiconservative replication mean? Semiconservative replication refers to the process by which DNA is copied so that each new double helix contains one old (parental) strand and one new strand.

Why is DNA replication called semi-conservative? DNA replication is called semi-conservative because each new DNA molecule conserves one strand from the original molecule and synthesizes one new strand.

Which statement describes the semiconservative model of DNA replication correctly? The semiconservative model states that each daughter DNA molecule consists of one parental strand and one newly synthesized strand.

Why is DNA replication called semi-conservative? It is called semi-conservative because each new DNA double helix contains one strand from the original DNA and one newly made strand.