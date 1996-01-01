Sex Chromosome quiz #1 Flashcards
Which syndrome is characterized by the XO chromosome abnormality?
Turner syndrome is characterized by the XO chromosome abnormality (45,X).How many chromosomes does an individual human person have in a typical somatic cell?
A typical human somatic cell has 46 chromosomes.How many chromosomes do humans have total in each body cell?
Humans have 46 chromosomes in each body (somatic) cell.How many chromosomes do human beings have in their somatic cells?
Human somatic cells contain 46 chromosomes.What sex chromosome genotype is associated with Jacob syndrome?
Jacob syndrome is associated with the XYY genotype.How many chromosomes do human cells have in their diploid state?
Human diploid cells have 46 chromosomes.Which of the following statements about the sex chromosomes is incorrect?
An incorrect statement would be: 'The Y chromosome contains many essential genes for survival.'How many chromosomes does a normal human have in each somatic cell?
A normal human has 46 chromosomes in each somatic cell.How many chromosome pairs does a human have?
Humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes.Do autosomes contain genes related to biological sex?
Autosomes generally do not contain genes that directly determine biological sex.How many chromosomes do humans receive from each parent?
Humans receive 23 chromosomes from each parent.How many chromosomes do people have in their somatic cells?
People have 46 chromosomes in their somatic cells.Humans have how many chromosomes in their body cells?
Humans have 46 chromosomes in their body cells.How many chromosomes are there in a human zygote?
A human zygote has 46 chromosomes.What is the genetic makeup of an individual who has inherited Jacobs syndrome?
An individual with Jacobs syndrome has an XYY sex chromosome complement.How many chromosomes does a human haploid cell have?
A human haploid cell has 23 chromosomes.Which gene on the Y chromosome plays a crucial role in the development of male genitals?
The SRY gene on the Y chromosome triggers male development.Which of the following is true of a species that has a chromosome number of 2n=16?
A species with 2n=16 has 8 pairs of chromosomes in its diploid cells.How many chromosomes are in a human sex cell?
A human sex cell (gamete) contains 23 chromosomes.How many chromosomes does a zygote have?
A zygote has 46 chromosomes.How many chromosomes are in the sex cells of each of these organisms?
Sex cells (gametes) of any organism have half the number of chromosomes as their diploid cells.Which type of cells would all be unique from one another?
Gametes produced by meiosis are all unique from one another due to genetic recombination.Under what condition might a human female have the XY sex chromosome complement?
A human female may have an XY complement if the SRY gene is missing or nonfunctional.How many chromosomes are in one complete human sex cell?
A human sex cell contains 23 chromosomes.How many chromosomes does a human gamete possess?
A human gamete possesses 23 chromosomes.How many chromosomes are in a diploid human cell?
A diploid human cell contains 46 chromosomes.How many chromosomes do you have in each body cell?
Each body cell contains 46 chromosomes.How many chromosomes are in a human diploid cell?
A human diploid cell has 46 chromosomes.How many chromosomes in human gametes?
Human gametes have 23 chromosomes.How many chromosomes are in a diploid human cell?
A diploid human cell has 46 chromosomes.Which chromosomes do not determine the sex of an individual?
Autosomes do not determine the sex of an individual.Which of the following chromosome pairings would a normal female duck have?
A normal female duck has ZW sex chromosomes.Which of the following statements best describes chromosomes?
Chromosomes are structures made of DNA and protein that carry genetic information.Which of the following chromosome pairs would a normal female duck have?
A normal female duck would have ZW sex chromosomes.What can he assume about the number of adenine in a DNA molecule?
The number of adenine bases equals the number of thymine bases in double-stranded DNA.Which of these shows a normal male (XY) cat’s DNA being added?
A normal male cat has one X and one Y chromosome (XY).Which of the following statements is true of a species that has a chromosome number of 2n = 16?
A species with 2n = 16 has 8 pairs of chromosomes in its diploid cells.What is a cell with n number of chromosomes called?
A cell with n chromosomes is called a haploid cell.How many chromosomes do you inherit from your father?
You inherit 23 chromosomes from your father.Which parent determines the biological sex of a baby?
The father determines the biological sex of a baby by contributing either an X or Y chromosome.