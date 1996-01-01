Sex Chromosome quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which syndrome is characterized by the XO chromosome abnormality? Turner syndrome is characterized by the XO chromosome abnormality (45,X).

How many chromosomes does an individual human person have in a typical somatic cell? A typical human somatic cell has 46 chromosomes.

What sex chromosome genotype is associated with Jacob syndrome? Jacob syndrome is associated with the XYY genotype.

