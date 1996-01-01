Skip to main content
Sex Chromosome quiz #1 Flashcards

Sex Chromosome quiz #1
  • Which syndrome is characterized by the XO chromosome abnormality?
    Turner syndrome is characterized by the XO chromosome abnormality (45,X).
  • How many chromosomes does an individual human person have in a typical somatic cell?
    A typical human somatic cell has 46 chromosomes.
  • How many chromosomes do humans have total in each body cell?
    Humans have 46 chromosomes in each body (somatic) cell.
  • How many chromosomes do human beings have in their somatic cells?
    Human somatic cells contain 46 chromosomes.
  • What sex chromosome genotype is associated with Jacob syndrome?
    Jacob syndrome is associated with the XYY genotype.
  • How many chromosomes do human cells have in their diploid state?
    Human diploid cells have 46 chromosomes.
  • Which of the following statements about the sex chromosomes is incorrect?
    An incorrect statement would be: 'The Y chromosome contains many essential genes for survival.'
  • How many chromosomes does a normal human have in each somatic cell?
    A normal human has 46 chromosomes in each somatic cell.
  • How many chromosome pairs does a human have?
    Humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes.
  • Do autosomes contain genes related to biological sex?
    Autosomes generally do not contain genes that directly determine biological sex.
  • How many chromosomes do humans receive from each parent?
    Humans receive 23 chromosomes from each parent.
  • How many chromosomes do people have in their somatic cells?
    People have 46 chromosomes in their somatic cells.
  • Humans have how many chromosomes in their body cells?
    Humans have 46 chromosomes in their body cells.
  • How many chromosomes are there in a human zygote?
    A human zygote has 46 chromosomes.
  • What is the genetic makeup of an individual who has inherited Jacobs syndrome?
    An individual with Jacobs syndrome has an XYY sex chromosome complement.
  • How many chromosomes does a human haploid cell have?
    A human haploid cell has 23 chromosomes.
  • Which gene on the Y chromosome plays a crucial role in the development of male genitals?
    The SRY gene on the Y chromosome triggers male development.
  • Which of the following is true of a species that has a chromosome number of 2n=16?
    A species with 2n=16 has 8 pairs of chromosomes in its diploid cells.
  • How many chromosomes are in a human sex cell?
    A human sex cell (gamete) contains 23 chromosomes.
  • How many chromosomes does a zygote have?
    A zygote has 46 chromosomes.
  • How many chromosomes are in the sex cells of each of these organisms?
    Sex cells (gametes) of any organism have half the number of chromosomes as their diploid cells.
  • Which type of cells would all be unique from one another?
    Gametes produced by meiosis are all unique from one another due to genetic recombination.
  • Under what condition might a human female have the XY sex chromosome complement?
    A human female may have an XY complement if the SRY gene is missing or nonfunctional.
  • How many chromosomes are in one complete human sex cell?
    A human sex cell contains 23 chromosomes.
  • How many chromosomes does a human gamete possess?
    A human gamete possesses 23 chromosomes.
  • How many chromosomes are in a diploid human cell?
    A diploid human cell contains 46 chromosomes.
  • How many chromosomes do you have in each body cell?
    Each body cell contains 46 chromosomes.
  • How many chromosomes are in a human diploid cell?
    A human diploid cell has 46 chromosomes.
  • How many chromosomes in human gametes?
    Human gametes have 23 chromosomes.
  • How many chromosomes are in a diploid human cell?
    A diploid human cell has 46 chromosomes.
  • Which chromosomes do not determine the sex of an individual?
    Autosomes do not determine the sex of an individual.
  • Which of the following chromosome pairings would a normal female duck have?
    A normal female duck has ZW sex chromosomes.
  • Which of the following statements best describes chromosomes?
    Chromosomes are structures made of DNA and protein that carry genetic information.
  • Which of the following chromosome pairs would a normal female duck have?
    A normal female duck would have ZW sex chromosomes.
  • What can he assume about the number of adenine in a DNA molecule?
    The number of adenine bases equals the number of thymine bases in double-stranded DNA.
  • Which of these shows a normal male (XY) cat’s DNA being added?
    A normal male cat has one X and one Y chromosome (XY).
  • Which of the following statements is true of a species that has a chromosome number of 2n = 16?
    A species with 2n = 16 has 8 pairs of chromosomes in its diploid cells.
  • What is a cell with n number of chromosomes called?
    A cell with n chromosomes is called a haploid cell.
  • How many chromosomes do you inherit from your father?
    You inherit 23 chromosomes from your father.
  • Which parent determines the biological sex of a baby?
    The father determines the biological sex of a baby by contributing either an X or Y chromosome.