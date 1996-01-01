Sex Chromosome quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Sex Chromosome quiz #2

Sex Chromosome quiz #2
  • How many chromosomes are in a cat’s cells at the end of interphase?
    A cat’s somatic cell at the end of interphase has its diploid number of chromosomes (usually 38 for cats).
  • Which type of chromosome has no p arms?
    The Y chromosome is acrocentric and has a very short or absent p arm.
  • How many chromosomes does a child inherit from his or her parents?
    A child inherits 23 chromosomes from each parent, totaling 46.
  • Normal human gametes carry _____ chromosomes.
    Normal human gametes carry 23 chromosomes.
  • A(n) ______ cell has at least one extra set of chromosomes.
    A polyploid cell has at least one extra set of chromosomes.
  • Nondisjunction of the ______ chromosome during meiosis can produce offspring that are XXX or XXY.
    Nondisjunction of the X chromosome during meiosis can produce XXX or XXY offspring.
  • A(n) ______ cell contains only one copy of each chromosome.
    A haploid cell contains only one copy of each chromosome.
  • Which cell lacks a nucleus? a. muscle cell b. euglena c. fungal cell d. bacterial cell
    A bacterial cell lacks a nucleus.
  • The SRY gene is best described as ________.
    The SRY gene is the sex-determining region of the Y chromosome that triggers male development.
  • Genes, which contain trait specifying information, are located on
    Genes are located on chromosomes.
  • Part of the chromosome where sister chromatids are held together
    The centromere is the part of the chromosome where sister chromatids are held together.
  • In a human karyotype, there are 22 pairs of autosomes and 1 pair of sex chromosomes.
    True. Humans have 22 pairs of autosomes and 1 pair of sex chromosomes.
  • In mammals, the male carries a set of identical chromosomes for sex determination.
    False. Male mammals have XY sex chromosomes, which are not identical.
  • Longer of the two sex chromosomes; normal females have two, whereas normal males have only one
    The X chromosome is the longer of the two sex chromosomes.
  • Chromosomes that do not determine the sex of an individual are called ______.
    Chromosomes that do not determine sex are called autosomes.
  • The number of chromosomes found in a somatic eukaryotic cell
    Somatic eukaryotic cells have a diploid number of chromosomes (46 in humans).
  • A(n) ______ has 46 chromosomes.
    A human somatic (diploid) cell has 46 chromosomes.
  • Which chromosomes do not usually go through genetic recombination?
    The Y chromosome does not usually go through genetic recombination.
  • Select all of the following that are true about the X and Y chromosomes in humans.
    X chromosome is larger and contains more genes; Y chromosome carries the SRY gene and determines maleness.
  • Represents the presence of the rhesus protein on blood.
    The Rh factor represents the presence of the rhesus protein on blood.
  • Human eggs and sperm each contain 23 chromosomes.
    True. Human eggs and sperm each contain 23 chromosomes.
  • If a particular gene is located on the Z chromosome
    If a gene is located on the Z chromosome, it is inherited according to the ZW sex determination system (found in birds and some fish).
  • If a lamb's chromosomes are XY, then it will be a male.
    True. An XY chromosome complement results in a male.
  • Chromosomes 1-44 in a human
    Chromosomes 1-44 in a human are autosomes.
  • A child who inherits an X chromosome from the mother and an X chromosome from the father will be
    A child with two X chromosomes will be female.
  • Do you think the Y chromosome contains genes that are critical for an organism's survival?
    No, the Y chromosome does not contain genes critical for survival; it mainly determines maleness.
  • Which of the following statements are true about human chromosomes? Select all that apply.
    Humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes; 22 pairs are autosomes, 1 pair is sex chromosomes; females are XX, males are XY.
  • In humans, what determines the sex of offspring, and why?
    The sex of offspring is determined by the sex chromosome carried by the sperm (X or Y).
  • Sasha's 23rd chromosome pair contains two X chromosomes. This indicates that Sasha
    Sasha is genetically female.
  • In humans, if a non-disjunction event led to an individual with a genotype of XXY, they would
    An individual with XXY genotype would have Klinefelter syndrome.
  • If a sperm cell contains 8 chromosomes, it comes from an animal that has ______ chromosomes.
    It comes from an animal with 16 chromosomes in its diploid cells.
  • The fruit fly Drosophila melanogaster has four pairs of chromosomes.
    True. Drosophila melanogaster has four pairs of chromosomes (2n=8).