Sex Chromosome quiz #2 Flashcards

How many chromosomes are in a cat’s cells at the end of interphase? A cat’s somatic cell at the end of interphase has its diploid number of chromosomes (usually 38 for cats).

Which type of chromosome has no p arms? The Y chromosome is acrocentric and has a very short or absent p arm.

How many chromosomes does a child inherit from his or her parents? A child inherits 23 chromosomes from each parent, totaling 46.

Normal human gametes carry _____ chromosomes. Normal human gametes carry 23 chromosomes.

A(n) ______ cell has at least one extra set of chromosomes. A polyploid cell has at least one extra set of chromosomes.

Nondisjunction of the ______ chromosome during meiosis can produce offspring that are XXX or XXY. Nondisjunction of the X chromosome during meiosis can produce XXX or XXY offspring.