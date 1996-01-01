Sex Chromosome quiz #2 Flashcards
How many chromosomes are in a cat’s cells at the end of interphase?
A cat’s somatic cell at the end of interphase has its diploid number of chromosomes (usually 38 for cats).Which type of chromosome has no p arms?
The Y chromosome is acrocentric and has a very short or absent p arm.How many chromosomes does a child inherit from his or her parents?
A child inherits 23 chromosomes from each parent, totaling 46.Normal human gametes carry _____ chromosomes.
Normal human gametes carry 23 chromosomes.A(n) ______ cell has at least one extra set of chromosomes.
A polyploid cell has at least one extra set of chromosomes.Nondisjunction of the ______ chromosome during meiosis can produce offspring that are XXX or XXY.
Nondisjunction of the X chromosome during meiosis can produce XXX or XXY offspring.A(n) ______ cell contains only one copy of each chromosome.
A haploid cell contains only one copy of each chromosome.Which cell lacks a nucleus? a. muscle cell b. euglena c. fungal cell d. bacterial cell
A bacterial cell lacks a nucleus.The SRY gene is best described as ________.
The SRY gene is the sex-determining region of the Y chromosome that triggers male development.Genes, which contain trait specifying information, are located on
Genes are located on chromosomes.Part of the chromosome where sister chromatids are held together
The centromere is the part of the chromosome where sister chromatids are held together.In a human karyotype, there are 22 pairs of autosomes and 1 pair of sex chromosomes.
True. Humans have 22 pairs of autosomes and 1 pair of sex chromosomes.In mammals, the male carries a set of identical chromosomes for sex determination.
False. Male mammals have XY sex chromosomes, which are not identical.Longer of the two sex chromosomes; normal females have two, whereas normal males have only one
The X chromosome is the longer of the two sex chromosomes.Chromosomes that do not determine the sex of an individual are called ______.
Chromosomes that do not determine sex are called autosomes.The number of chromosomes found in a somatic eukaryotic cell
Somatic eukaryotic cells have a diploid number of chromosomes (46 in humans).A(n) ______ has 46 chromosomes.
A human somatic (diploid) cell has 46 chromosomes.Which chromosomes do not usually go through genetic recombination?
The Y chromosome does not usually go through genetic recombination.Select all of the following that are true about the X and Y chromosomes in humans.
X chromosome is larger and contains more genes; Y chromosome carries the SRY gene and determines maleness.Represents the presence of the rhesus protein on blood.
The Rh factor represents the presence of the rhesus protein on blood.Human eggs and sperm each contain 23 chromosomes.
True. Human eggs and sperm each contain 23 chromosomes.If a particular gene is located on the Z chromosome
If a gene is located on the Z chromosome, it is inherited according to the ZW sex determination system (found in birds and some fish).If a lamb's chromosomes are XY, then it will be a male.
True. An XY chromosome complement results in a male.Chromosomes 1-44 in a human
Chromosomes 1-44 in a human are autosomes.A child who inherits an X chromosome from the mother and an X chromosome from the father will be
A child with two X chromosomes will be female.Do you think the Y chromosome contains genes that are critical for an organism's survival?
No, the Y chromosome does not contain genes critical for survival; it mainly determines maleness.Which of the following statements are true about human chromosomes? Select all that apply.
Humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes; 22 pairs are autosomes, 1 pair is sex chromosomes; females are XX, males are XY.In humans, what determines the sex of offspring, and why?
The sex of offspring is determined by the sex chromosome carried by the sperm (X or Y).Sasha's 23rd chromosome pair contains two X chromosomes. This indicates that Sasha
Sasha is genetically female.In humans, if a non-disjunction event led to an individual with a genotype of XXY, they would
An individual with XXY genotype would have Klinefelter syndrome.If a sperm cell contains 8 chromosomes, it comes from an animal that has ______ chromosomes.
It comes from an animal with 16 chromosomes in its diploid cells.The fruit fly Drosophila melanogaster has four pairs of chromosomes.
True. Drosophila melanogaster has four pairs of chromosomes (2n=8).