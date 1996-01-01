Sex-Linked Genes quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 39 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following individuals will have hemophilia: a male with one X chromosome carrying the hemophilia allele, or a female with one X chromosome carrying the hemophilia allele? A male with one X chromosome carrying the hemophilia allele will have hemophilia, because males have only one X chromosome and cannot compensate with a normal allele.

What is a sex-limited trait? A sex-limited trait is a trait that is expressed only in one sex, even though both sexes may carry the genes for it. For example, size differences in orb weaver spiders.

What are the chances that a girl will inherit color blindness if her father can see color? If her father can see color, he does not carry the color blindness allele on his X chromosome, so the girl cannot inherit color blindness from him.

Which of the following chromosomes is most likely affected by a sex-linked trait: X or Y? The X chromosome is most likely affected by a sex-linked trait, because it contains many more genes than the Y chromosome.

Which statement is true of a sex-linked recessive gene? A sex-linked recessive gene on the X chromosome is more likely to be expressed in males, since they have only one X chromosome.

Which types of inheritance are observed in the ABO blood group system of humans? The ABO blood group system shows codominance and multiple alleles, but is not sex-linked.