Sex-Linked Genes quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following individuals will have hemophilia: a male with one X chromosome carrying the hemophilia allele, or a female with one X chromosome carrying the hemophilia allele?
A male with one X chromosome carrying the hemophilia allele will have hemophilia, because males have only one X chromosome and cannot compensate with a normal allele.
What is a sex-limited trait?
A sex-limited trait is a trait that is expressed only in one sex, even though both sexes may carry the genes for it. For example, size differences in orb weaver spiders.
What are the chances that a girl will inherit color blindness if her father can see color?
If her father can see color, he does not carry the color blindness allele on his X chromosome, so the girl cannot inherit color blindness from him.
Which of the following chromosomes is most likely affected by a sex-linked trait: X or Y?
The X chromosome is most likely affected by a sex-linked trait, because it contains many more genes than the Y chromosome.
Which statement is true of a sex-linked recessive gene?
A sex-linked recessive gene on the X chromosome is more likely to be expressed in males, since they have only one X chromosome.
Which types of inheritance are observed in the ABO blood group system of humans?
The ABO blood group system shows codominance and multiple alleles, but is not sex-linked.
What nitrogen base pairs with adenine?
Thymine pairs with adenine in DNA.
Which nitrogen base bonds to cytosine?
Guanine bonds to cytosine in DNA.
Which of the following fur colors are possible in female cats? Choose all that apply: black, orange, calico.
All listed fur colors—black, orange, and calico—are possible in female cats due to X-linked inheritance.
If Brian has a son who is color-blind, what does this indicate about Brian's genotype?
Brian must carry the color blindness allele on his X chromosome and pass it to his son through the mother, since males inherit their X chromosome from their mother.
Which statement about sex-linked traits is true?
Sex-linked traits are often found on the X chromosome and affect males and females differently due to their sex chromosome composition.
Is a mutant trait X-linked if it appears more frequently in males than females?
Yes, if a mutant trait appears more frequently in males, it is likely X-linked.
Which of the following syndromes is not paired with its causative chromosomal aberration: Turner syndrome (XO), Klinefelter syndrome (XXY), Down syndrome (trisomy 21), or Sickle cell anemia (chromosome 11 mutation)?
Sickle cell anemia is not caused by a chromosomal aberration, but by a gene mutation on chromosome 11.
Which symbol is used to label a male that expresses a sex-linked disorder on a pedigree?
A filled square is used to label a male expressing a sex-linked disorder on a pedigree.
Which allele combination represents a female who is heterozygous for a sex-linked trait?
A female who is heterozygous for a sex-linked trait has the allele combination X^A X^a (one normal and one mutant allele).
How are the alleles for sex-linked traits inherited?
Alleles for sex-linked traits are inherited through the sex chromosomes, with males inheriting their X from their mother and Y from their father, and females inheriting one X from each parent.
Which macromolecule is involved in how hemophilia is passed from parents to their children?
DNA is the macromolecule involved in passing hemophilia from parents to children.
Why aren't there any affected females in the F1 generation under these conditions?
If the trait is X-linked recessive and the mother is not a carrier, females in the F1 generation will not be affected because they need two mutant alleles to express the trait.
In X-linked patterns of inheritance, how are traits passed from parents to offspring?
In X-linked inheritance, males inherit their X chromosome from their mother and Y from their father, while females inherit one X from each parent.
Males are more often affected by X-linked traits than are females because ________.
Males are more often affected by X-linked traits because they have only one X chromosome, so a single mutant allele will cause the trait.
X-linked recessive traits in humans (or in Drosophila) are observed most frequently in which sex?
X-linked recessive traits are observed most frequently in males.
If it is a sex-linked pedigree and females are labeled 'XX', what should males be labeled?
Males should be labeled 'XY' in a sex-linked pedigree.
Since the allele for colorblindness is located on the X chromosome, colorblindness is inherited in what manner?
Colorblindness is inherited in an X-linked recessive manner.
A woman is red-green color-blind. What can we conclude, if anything, about her father?
Her father must be red-green color-blind, since she must inherit the mutant X chromosome from both parents.
X-linked genes differ from Y-linked genes in which of the following ways?
X-linked genes are present in both sexes and affect many traits, while Y-linked genes are only present in males and are fewer in number.
Which type of mutation occurs only in gametes?
Germline mutations occur only in gametes.
The X-linked recessive vision disorder that affects about 8% of Caucasian males is called red-green color blindness.
Red-green color blindness is an X-linked recessive vision disorder affecting about 8% of Caucasian males.
Genes that travel on the X chromosome are called what?
Genes that travel on the X chromosome are called X-linked genes.
Video tutor session quiz: What is the pattern of inheritance for sex-linked pedigrees?
Sex-linked pedigrees show traits that are inherited through the X or Y chromosome, often with males more frequently affected by X-linked recessive traits.
Explain why it is unusual for Calix to be a male calico cat.
It is unusual for Calix to be a male calico cat because calico coloring requires two X chromosomes, and males are typically XY; male calicos usually have an extra X chromosome (XXY).
Traits that are carried on the X chromosome are said to be what?
Traits carried on the X chromosome are said to be X-linked.
If a trait is X-linked recessive, who would express the trait?
Males with the mutant allele and females with two mutant alleles would express the trait.
The Notch mutation is a deletion on the X chromosome. How would this affect males and females differently?
Males would express the Notch mutation if they inherit the mutant X, while females would need two mutant X chromosomes to express the trait.
Females who have one abnormal copy of a mutated gene on the X chromosome are known as what?
Females with one abnormal copy of a mutated gene on the X chromosome are known as carriers.
Five males with an X-linked trait: what does this suggest about the inheritance pattern?
If five males express an X-linked trait, it suggests the trait is X-linked recessive and more likely to affect males.