Speciation quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the result when two populations no longer interbreed?
When two populations no longer interbreed, reproductive isolation occurs, which can lead to speciation—the formation of new, distinct species.What is the difference between prezygotic and postzygotic reproductive isolation mechanisms?
Prezygotic mechanisms prevent fertilization from occurring, while postzygotic mechanisms affect the viability or fertility of offspring after fertilization.How can behavioral differences lead to reproductive isolation?
Behavioral differences, such as being active at different times or having distinct mating rituals, can prevent individuals from mating and thus cause reproductive isolation.What is an example of mechanical isolation in speciation?
Mechanical isolation occurs when the reproductive organs of two species are incompatible, preventing successful mating.Why are mules considered an example of postzygotic isolation?
Mules are sterile hybrids of horses and donkeys, so although they can be produced, they cannot reproduce, demonstrating postzygotic isolation.How does the biological species concept define separate species?
The biological species concept defines separate species based on their ability to reproduce and produce viable, fertile offspring.What experimental evidence supports the process of speciation?
Experiments with flies raised on different food sources have shown that reproductive isolation can develop, resulting in the formation of distinct species.What is allopatric speciation and what causes it?
Allopatric speciation occurs when a physical geographic barrier separates a population, leading to genetic divergence and the formation of new species.How does sympatric speciation differ from allopatric speciation?
Sympatric speciation happens without a geographic barrier, often due to ecological differences or reproductive isolation within the same environment.What role do ecological niches play in sympatric speciation?
Ecological niches can lead to reproductive isolation as populations adapt to different resources or habitats, promoting the evolution of separate species.