Transfer RNA quiz #1 Flashcards

What three-base site of a tRNA molecule is complementary to an mRNA codon called? The anticodon is the three-base site on tRNA that is complementary to an mRNA codon.

Which type of RNA is responsible for the translation of mRNA? Transfer RNA (tRNA) is responsible for translating mRNA codons into amino acids during protein synthesis.

How many tRNA nucleotides form an anticodon that will attach to the mRNA codon? Three nucleotides on tRNA form the anticodon that pairs with the mRNA codon.

Does tRNA transfer amino acids during translation or transcription? tRNA transfers amino acids during translation.

An anticodon is found on what kind of molecule? An anticodon is found on a tRNA molecule.

What is the purpose of transfer RNA (tRNA)? The purpose of tRNA is to bring specific amino acids to the ribosome and match them to the corresponding mRNA codons during translation.