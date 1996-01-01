Transfer RNA quiz #1 Flashcards
What three-base site of a tRNA molecule is complementary to an mRNA codon called?
The anticodon is the three-base site on tRNA that is complementary to an mRNA codon.Which type of RNA is responsible for the translation of mRNA?
Transfer RNA (tRNA) is responsible for translating mRNA codons into amino acids during protein synthesis.How many tRNA nucleotides form an anticodon that will attach to the mRNA codon?
Three nucleotides on tRNA form the anticodon that pairs with the mRNA codon.Does tRNA transfer amino acids during translation or transcription?
tRNA transfers amino acids during translation.An anticodon is found on what kind of molecule?
The purpose of tRNA is to bring specific amino acids to the ribosome and match them to the corresponding mRNA codons during translation.Which of the following represent common structural features of transfer RNA molecules?
tRNA's purpose is to deliver amino acids to the ribosome and ensure they are added in the correct order according to the mRNA codon sequence.If a tRNA molecule has an anticodon that reads AGGCCG, what mRNA codon would it pair with?
The anticodon of a particular tRNA molecule is a sequence of three nucleotides that is complementary to an mRNA codon.The anticodon of a tRNA is complementary to a(n) __________ of mRNA.
The anticodon of a particular tRNA molecule is a three-nucleotide sequence that pairs with a specific mRNA codon.What two things does a tRNA transfer or carry to the ribosome?
tRNA translates mRNA codons into amino acids by bringing the correct amino acid to the ribosome during protein synthesis.