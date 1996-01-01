Transposable Elements in Eukaryotes quiz #1 Flashcards

What would be the consequence of a transposon inserting into the site shown by the red arrow?
If a transposon inserts into a gene or its regulatory region (as indicated by the red arrow), it can disrupt gene function, potentially causing mutations, loss of gene expression, or altered regulation. This can lead to diseases or abnormal phenotypes if the affected gene is essential.
Transposons are ______.
Transposons are mobile genetic elements that can move within the genome, causing mutations, altering gene regulation, and contributing to genetic diversity and evolution.
What is the key difference between retrotransposons and DNA transposons in eukaryotes?
Retrotransposons use an RNA intermediate for transposition, while DNA transposons move directly as DNA without an RNA step.
How do long terminal repeat (LTR) retrotransposons transpose within the genome?
LTR retrotransposons transpose by being transcribed into RNA, which is then reverse transcribed into DNA and integrated elsewhere in the genome.
What role does reverse transcriptase play in the movement of retrotransposons?
Reverse transcriptase converts the RNA intermediate of retrotransposons back into DNA, enabling their integration into the genome.
What is hybrid dysgenesis in Drosophila, and when does it occur?
Hybrid dysgenesis is a condition in offspring with mutations, sterility, and chromosomal breakage, occurring when a male with P elements mates with a female lacking them.
Why do offspring from a female P strain and a male M strain of Drosophila not show hybrid dysgenesis?
The egg from the female P strain contains suppressors that prevent P element transposition, resulting in normal offspring.
What are the most common active transposable elements in the human genome?
The most common active transposable elements in humans are SINEs (such as ALU) and LINEs (such as L1).
How can transposable elements contribute to human disease?
Active transposable elements can occasionally insert into functional genes, disrupting them and causing diseases like hemophilia.
In what way do transposable elements influence evolution?
Transposable elements drive evolution by causing mutations, altering gene regulation, and inducing chromosomal rearrangements, which increase genetic diversity.