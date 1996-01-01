Understanding Independent Assortment quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Why are linked genes often inherited together? Linked genes are located close to each other on the same chromosome, so they tend to be inherited together because they do not assort independently during gamete formation.

Why don't some traits segregate independently? Some traits do not segregate independently because the genes controlling them are linked, meaning they are located close together on the same chromosome and are usually inherited together.

The principle of independent assortment involves at least how many different gene pairs? The principle of independent assortment involves at least two different gene pairs.

A sample of DNA contains 10% guanine. What is the percentage of the remaining nitrogenous bases? If DNA has 10% guanine, it also has 10% cytosine (since G pairs with C), leaving 80% for adenine and thymine, so each is 40%.

What nitrogen base pairs with guanine? Cytosine pairs with guanine.

How many hydrogen bonds are found between each complementary base pairing? Adenine-thymine pairs have 2 hydrogen bonds; cytosine-guanine pairs have 3 hydrogen bonds.