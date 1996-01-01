Understanding Independent Assortment quiz #1 Flashcards
Understanding Independent Assortment quiz #1
Why are linked genes often inherited together?
Linked genes are located close to each other on the same chromosome, so they tend to be inherited together because they do not assort independently during gamete formation.Why don't some traits segregate independently?
Some traits do not segregate independently because the genes controlling them are linked, meaning they are located close together on the same chromosome and are usually inherited together.The principle of independent assortment involves at least how many different gene pairs?
The principle of independent assortment involves at least two different gene pairs.A sample of DNA contains 10% guanine. What is the percentage of the remaining nitrogenous bases?
If DNA has 10% guanine, it also has 10% cytosine (since G pairs with C), leaving 80% for adenine and thymine, so each is 40%.What nitrogen base pairs with guanine?
Cytosine pairs with guanine.How many hydrogen bonds are found between each complementary base pairing?
Adenine-thymine pairs have 2 hydrogen bonds; cytosine-guanine pairs have 3 hydrogen bonds.Which two bases are present in equal amounts in a double-stranded DNA molecule?
Adenine and thymine, and cytosine and guanine, are present in equal amounts.Which nitrogenous bases pair together?
Adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine.How many hydrogen bonds form between cytosine and guanine in the DNA double helix?
Three hydrogen bonds form between cytosine and guanine.Which of the following nitrogenous bases is found in both DNA and RNA?
Guanine is found in both DNA and RNA.Which DNA base pairs with cytosine?
Guanine pairs with cytosine.Which pair of nitrogenous bases will form a bond in a DNA molecule?
Adenine and thymine, and cytosine and guanine, form bonds in DNA.Moths that have more dark spots than the average moth are called what?
Moths with more dark spots than average are called variants with a higher expression of the trait, possibly due to genetic variation.What is the law of independent assortment?
The law of independent assortment states that alleles of different genes assort independently during gamete formation.Two genes that are on the same chromosome can assort independently in which of the following cases?
Two genes on the same chromosome can assort independently if they are far apart and crossing over occurs between them.Which of the following statements cannot be inferred from the karyotype shown?
Without a specific karyotype, it cannot be inferred whether independent assortment has occurred.Which statement explains why the recombination frequency between two genes is always less than 50%?
Recombination frequency is less than 50% because linked genes are inherited together more often than not, and only unlinked genes can reach 50%.Which of the following is least likely to change the gene pool of a population of chipmunks?
Independent assortment during meiosis is least likely to change the gene pool, as it shuffles existing alleles but does not introduce new ones.What is independent assortment?
Independent assortment is the process by which alleles of different genes are distributed into gametes independently of one another.Which statement describes why zebra fish experience similar genetic diseases as humans?
Zebra fish and humans share many genes, so mutations in these genes can cause similar genetic diseases.How many different genetic combinations would independent assortment produce in a mosquito (2n = 6)?
Independent assortment would produce 8 (2^3) different genetic combinations in a mosquito with 2n = 6.Which of the statements accurately describes both pleiotropy and polygenic inheritance?
Pleiotropy is when one gene affects multiple traits; polygenic inheritance is when multiple genes affect one trait.Which of the following best describes a structural difference between DNA and RNA?
DNA contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine; RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil.The observed distribution of alleles into gametes is an illustration of _____.
The observed distribution of alleles into gametes is an illustration of independent assortment.The independent assortment of allele pairs is due to
The independent assortment of allele pairs is due to the random orientation of chromosomes during meiosis.A(n) ______ individual has 2 different alleles for a given gene.
A heterozygous individual has 2 different alleles for a given gene.What percentage of genetic information is passed on from parents to their offspring?
Offspring inherit 50% of their genetic information from each parent.During independent assortment, pairs of ______ line up at the metaphase plate and separate.
During independent assortment, pairs of homologous chromosomes line up at the metaphase plate and separate.Gene linkage ensures which of the following?
Gene linkage ensures that certain genes are inherited together more frequently than by chance.Mendel's principle of independent assortment states that different pairs of
Mendel's principle of independent assortment states that different pairs of alleles segregate independently during gamete formation.The alleles of linked genes tend to ________.
The alleles of linked genes tend to be inherited together.Which best describes an acquired trait?
An acquired trait is a characteristic gained after birth, not inherited genetically.Sister chromatids are held together at the
Sister chromatids are held together at the centromere.The result of independent assortment is gametes that each contain _____.
The result of independent assortment is gametes that each contain a unique combination of alleles.Syntenic genes can assort independently when ________.
Syntenic genes can assort independently when they are far apart on the chromosome and crossing over occurs.Fill in the blank. Inheritance represents a/an ___ relationship.
Inheritance represents a genetic relationship.The crossover percentage between two different genes is __________.
The crossover percentage between two different genes is a measure of their recombination frequency.Independent assortment of chromosomes is a result of _____.
Independent assortment of chromosomes is a result of their random orientation during meiosis I.Pair up the nucleotide bases with their complementary partners.
Adenine pairs with thymine; cytosine pairs with guanine.Gene that is always expressed
A dominant gene is always expressed if present.