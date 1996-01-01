Understanding Independent Assortment quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Independent assortment of chromosomes during meiosis is a result of Independent assortment of chromosomes during meiosis is a result of the random alignment of homologous chromosomes at metaphase I.

When does independent assortment occur? Independent assortment occurs during metaphase I of meiosis.

In DNA, guanine always forms hydrogen bonds with In DNA, guanine always forms hydrogen bonds with cytosine.

If 35% of an organism’s DNA is thymine, what is the percentage of guanine? If 35% is thymine, then 35% is adenine, leaving 30% for cytosine and guanine, so guanine is 15%.

Which pairing is incorrect in DNA? Adenine pairing with cytosine is incorrect in DNA.

Allele pairs are most likely to assort independently of one another when Allele pairs are most likely to assort independently when the genes are on different chromosomes or far apart on the same chromosome.