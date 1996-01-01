Understanding Independent Assortment quiz #2 Flashcards
Understanding Independent Assortment quiz #2
Independent assortment of chromosomes during meiosis is a result of
Independent assortment of chromosomes during meiosis is a result of the random alignment of homologous chromosomes at metaphase I.When does independent assortment occur?
Independent assortment occurs during metaphase I of meiosis.In DNA, guanine always forms hydrogen bonds with
In DNA, guanine always forms hydrogen bonds with cytosine.If 35% of an organism’s DNA is thymine, what is the percentage of guanine?
If 35% is thymine, then 35% is adenine, leaving 30% for cytosine and guanine, so guanine is 15%.Which pairing is incorrect in DNA?
Adenine pairing with cytosine is incorrect in DNA.Allele pairs are most likely to assort independently of one another when
Allele pairs are most likely to assort independently when the genes are on different chromosomes or far apart on the same chromosome.In a(n) _____, nodes with the same parents are called twins or siblings.
In a pedigree, nodes with the same parents are called twins or siblings.What type of genetic cross is commonly used to demonstrate independent assortment?
A dihybrid cross is commonly used to demonstrate independent assortment by examining two genes affecting different traits.How does independent assortment affect the possible combinations of alleles in gametes?
Independent assortment allows any combination of alleles from different genes to be formed in gametes, resulting in genetic variation.What would be the result if genes did not assort independently during gamete formation?
If genes did not assort independently, certain combinations of alleles would always be inherited together, indicating genetic linkage.