Variations of Dominance quiz #1 Flashcards

Variations of Dominance quiz #1
Which type of allele is sometimes referred to as a loss-of-function gene?
A recessive allele is often referred to as a loss-of-function gene because it typically results from a gene that does not produce a functional product.The presence of more than two alternative forms of a gene in a population is denoted by the term ______.
Multiple alleles.A(n) dominant gene will exhibit its trait even in the presence of a recessive gene.
Dominant.A trait that exhibits continuous variation (such as human height, for example) is called a(n) polygenic trait.
Polygenic trait.Dominant alleles ______.
Are expressed in the phenotype even when only one copy is present (in both homozygous and heterozygous genotypes).Which definition best describes polygenic traits?
Traits that are controlled by the combined effect of two or more genes.Forms of inheritance that are determined by more than two alleles are referred to as ______.
Heterozygous.When an allele has no noticeable effect on an organism, what is it called?
Recessive.A heterozygous genotype codes for a blending of phenotypes in _______ inheritance.
Multiple alleles.The gene for dark eyes is ___ over the gene for blue eyes, which is recessive.
Polygenic.A situation where a single individual expresses two different alleles is referred to as ______.
Codominance.