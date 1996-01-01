Skip to main content
Variations of Dominance quiz #1 Flashcards

Variations of Dominance quiz #1
  • Which type of allele is sometimes referred to as a loss-of-function gene?
    A recessive allele is often referred to as a loss-of-function gene because it typically results from a gene that does not produce a functional product.
  • The presence of more than two alternative forms of a gene in a population is denoted by the term ______.
    Multiple alleles.
  • A(n) dominant gene will exhibit its trait even in the presence of a recessive gene.
    Dominant.
  • A trait that exhibits continuous variation (such as human height, for example) is called a(n) polygenic trait.
    Polygenic trait.
  • Dominant alleles ______.
    Are expressed in the phenotype even when only one copy is present (in both homozygous and heterozygous genotypes).
  • Which definition best describes polygenic traits?
    Traits that are controlled by the combined effect of two or more genes.
  • Forms of inheritance that are determined by more than two alleles are referred to as ______.
    Multiple alleles.
  • What is the genotype with two different alleles called?
    Heterozygous.
  • When an allele has no noticeable effect on an organism, what is it called?
    Recessive.
  • A heterozygous genotype codes for a blending of phenotypes in _______ inheritance.
    Incomplete dominance.
  • A diploid individual carrying two different alleles at a given gene locus is called ______.
    Heterozygous.
  • When one gene has several different forms, resulting in more than two phenotypes, what is this called?
    Multiple alleles.
  • The gene for dark eyes is ___ over the gene for blue eyes, which is recessive.
    Dominant.
  • If the phenotype reflects the activities of more than one gene, it is called a ______ trait.
    Polygenic.
  • A situation where a single individual expresses two different alleles is referred to as ______.
    Codominance.