Variations of Dominance quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Which type of allele is sometimes referred to as a loss-of-function gene? A recessive allele is often referred to as a loss-of-function gene because it typically results from a gene that does not produce a functional product.

The presence of more than two alternative forms of a gene in a population is denoted by the term ______. Multiple alleles.

A(n) dominant gene will exhibit its trait even in the presence of a recessive gene. Dominant.

A trait that exhibits continuous variation (such as human height, for example) is called a(n) polygenic trait. Polygenic trait.

Dominant alleles ______. Are expressed in the phenotype even when only one copy is present (in both homozygous and heterozygous genotypes).

Which definition best describes polygenic traits? Traits that are controlled by the combined effect of two or more genes.