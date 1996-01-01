X-Inactivation quiz #1 Flashcards

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
How does a calico cat obtain its unique coat pattern?
A calico cat's unique coat pattern results from random X-inactivation in female cats, where different X chromosomes (carrying different fur color alleles) are inactivated in different cells, leading to patches of color.
Which X chromosome is inactivated in a female mammal?
In female mammals, X-inactivation is random; either the maternal or paternal X chromosome can be inactivated in each cell.
Which of these sequences plays a critical role in Barr body formation?
The XIST gene sequence plays a critical role in Barr body formation by producing RNA that coats and inactivates the X chromosome.
Which statement best describes how X chromosomes are inactivated in female mammals?
X-inactivation in female mammals occurs randomly in each cell, with one X chromosome becoming inactive and forming a Barr body to achieve dosage compensation.
Which of the following statements best applies to the inactive X chromosome in mammalian females?
The inactive X chromosome in mammalian females becomes a Barr body, is tightly packed into heterochromatin, and is not transcribed.
What are the odds that a grandmother will donate her mitochondrial DNA to a future grandson?
A grandmother will always donate her mitochondrial DNA to all her grandchildren, including grandsons, because mitochondrial DNA is inherited maternally.
What is the result of the activation of the XIST gene in mammals?
Activation of the XIST gene leads to the production of RNA that coats the X chromosome, resulting in its inactivation and formation of a Barr body.
Where is heterochromatin not commonly located?
Heterochromatin is not commonly located in regions of actively transcribed genes, such as euchromatin.
All female mammals have one active X chromosome per cell instead of two. What causes this?
This is caused by X-inactivation, a process that randomly inactivates one X chromosome in each cell to ensure dosage compensation.
Which of the following best describes the function of the XIST gene in X chromosome inactivation?
The XIST gene produces RNA that coats the X chromosome, leading to its inactivation and preventing gene expression.
Which of the following events results in X-inactivation in female mammals?
Expression of the XIST gene and subsequent coating of the X chromosome with XIST RNA results in X-inactivation in female mammals.
In eukaryotic cells, which processes are prevented by heterochromatin formation?
Heterochromatin formation prevents transcription and gene expression in eukaryotic cells.
If two X chromosomes are present in a mammalian cell, one of them is converted to a(n) ______.
If two X chromosomes are present in a mammalian cell, one of them is converted to a Barr body.