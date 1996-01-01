X-Inactivation quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

How does a calico cat obtain its unique coat pattern? A calico cat's unique coat pattern results from random X-inactivation in female cats, where different X chromosomes (carrying different fur color alleles) are inactivated in different cells, leading to patches of color.

Which X chromosome is inactivated in a female mammal? In female mammals, X-inactivation is random; either the maternal or paternal X chromosome can be inactivated in each cell.

Which of these sequences plays a critical role in Barr body formation? The XIST gene sequence plays a critical role in Barr body formation by producing RNA that coats and inactivates the X chromosome.

Which statement best describes how X chromosomes are inactivated in female mammals? X-inactivation in female mammals occurs randomly in each cell, with one X chromosome becoming inactive and forming a Barr body to achieve dosage compensation.

Which of the following statements best applies to the inactive X chromosome in mammalian females? The inactive X chromosome in mammalian females becomes a Barr body, is tightly packed into heterochromatin, and is not transcribed.

What are the odds that a grandmother will donate her mitochondrial DNA to a future grandson? A grandmother will always donate her mitochondrial DNA to all her grandchildren, including grandsons, because mitochondrial DNA is inherited maternally.