Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 1 - Introduction to Genetics
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 1 - Introduction to GeneticsProblem 6
Chapter 1, Problem 6

Contrast chromosomes and genes.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by defining what chromosomes are: chromosomes are long, thread-like structures made of DNA and proteins that carry genetic information in the form of genes. They are found in the nucleus of cells.
Next, define genes: genes are specific sequences of DNA located on chromosomes that code for proteins or functional RNA molecules, and they determine inherited traits.
Explain the relationship between chromosomes and genes: chromosomes serve as the physical carriers of genes, meaning that genes are segments or units located along the length of chromosomes.
Highlight the difference in scale and function: chromosomes are large structures containing many genes, while genes are smaller units that contain the instructions for making specific proteins.
Summarize by contrasting their roles: chromosomes organize and package genetic material, whereas genes are the functional units of heredity that encode traits.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromosomes

Chromosomes are long, thread-like structures made of DNA and proteins found in the nucleus of cells. They carry genetic information organized into genes and ensure DNA is accurately copied and distributed during cell division.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:10
Chromosome Structure

Genes

Genes are specific sequences of DNA that code for proteins or functional RNA molecules. They are the basic units of heredity and determine traits by directing the synthesis of molecules essential for cellular function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:09
Mapping Genes

Relationship between Chromosomes and Genes

Genes are segments located on chromosomes, meaning chromosomes serve as carriers of many genes. Understanding this relationship helps explain how genetic information is organized, inherited, and expressed within organisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:10
Chromosome Structure
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the chromosome theory of inheritance, and how is it related to Mendel's findings?

1193
views
Textbook Question

Define genotype and phenotype. Describe how they are related and how alleles fit into your definitions.

994
views
Textbook Question

Given the state of knowledge at the time of the Avery, MacLeod, and McCarty experiment, why was it difficult for some scientists to accept that DNA is the carrier of genetic information?

915
views
Textbook Question

How is genetic information encoded in a DNA molecule?

1325
views
Textbook Question

Describe the central dogma of molecular genetics and how it serves as the basis of modern genetics.

788
views
Textbook Question

How many different proteins, each with a unique amino acid sequence, can be constructed that have a length of five amino acids?

1061
views