How is genetic information encoded in a DNA molecule?

Define genotype and phenotype. Describe how they are related and how alleles fit into your definitions.
Given the state of knowledge at the time of the Avery, MacLeod, and McCarty experiment, why was it difficult for some scientists to accept that DNA is the carrier of genetic information?
Contrast chromosomes and genes.
Describe the central dogma of molecular genetics and how it serves as the basis of modern genetics.
How many different proteins, each with a unique amino acid sequence, can be constructed that have a length of five amino acids?
Outline the roles played by restriction enzymes and vectors in cloning DNA.