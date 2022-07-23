Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 1 - Introduction to Genetics
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 1 - Introduction to GeneticsProblem 5
Chapter 1, Problem 5

Given the state of knowledge at the time of the Avery, MacLeod, and McCarty experiment, why was it difficult for some scientists to accept that DNA is the carrier of genetic information?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context: Before the Avery, MacLeod, and McCarty experiment, proteins were widely believed to be the carriers of genetic information because of their complexity and diversity, whereas DNA was thought to be too simple chemically.
Recognize the chemical composition of DNA: DNA is composed of only four types of nucleotides, which seemed insufficient to encode the vast diversity of genetic traits, leading to skepticism about its role as genetic material.
Consider the experimental evidence available at the time: Many scientists had not yet seen conclusive proof that DNA, rather than protein, was responsible for heredity, and the mechanisms of DNA replication and function were not yet understood.
Acknowledge the prevailing scientific paradigms: The idea that a relatively simple molecule like DNA could carry complex genetic information challenged existing beliefs and required a paradigm shift in molecular biology.
Note that the Avery, MacLeod, and McCarty experiment provided strong evidence by demonstrating that purified DNA from a virulent strain could transform non-virulent bacteria, but acceptance required further confirmation and understanding of DNA's structure and function.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Historical Context of Genetic Material

Before the Avery, MacLeod, and McCarty experiment, proteins were widely believed to be the genetic material due to their complexity and diversity. DNA was considered too simple chemically to carry genetic information, making it difficult for scientists to accept DNA as the hereditary molecule.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:32
History and Experiments

Avery, MacLeod, and McCarty Experiment

This experiment demonstrated that DNA, not protein, was responsible for transforming non-virulent bacteria into virulent forms. By isolating DNA and showing it could transfer genetic traits, they provided strong evidence that DNA carries genetic information.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:06
Mendel's Experiments

Skepticism and Scientific Paradigms

Scientific acceptance often requires overwhelming evidence and shifts in prevailing paradigms. The idea that DNA was genetic material challenged existing beliefs, and the lack of understanding of DNA’s structure and function at the time contributed to skepticism among scientists.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:19
Discovery of Crossing Over
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write a brief essay that discusses the impact of recombinant DNA technology on genetics as we perceive the discipline today.

860
views
Textbook Question

What is the chromosome theory of inheritance, and how is it related to Mendel's findings?

1193
views
Textbook Question

Define genotype and phenotype. Describe how they are related and how alleles fit into your definitions.

994
views
Textbook Question

Contrast chromosomes and genes.

1011
views
Textbook Question

How is genetic information encoded in a DNA molecule?

1325
views
Textbook Question

Describe the central dogma of molecular genetics and how it serves as the basis of modern genetics.

788
views