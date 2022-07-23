Textbook Question
Write a short essay that contrasts the major differences between the organization of DNA in viruses and bacteria versus eukaryotes.
Contrast the size of the single chromosome in bacteriophage and T2 with that of E. coli. How does this relate to the relative size and complexity of phages and bacteria?
Describe the structure of giant polytene chromosomes and how they arise.
During what genetic process are lampbrush chromosomes present in vertebrates?
Why might we predict that the organization of eukaryotic genetic material will be more complex than that of viruses or bacteria?
Describe the sequence of research findings that led to the development of the model of chromatin structure.