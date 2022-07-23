Textbook Question
What genetic process is occurring in a puff of a polytene chromosome? How do we know this experimentally?
During what genetic process are lampbrush chromosomes present in vertebrates?
Why might we predict that the organization of eukaryotic genetic material will be more complex than that of viruses or bacteria?
Describe the molecular composition and arrangement of the components in the nucleosome.
Describe the transitions that occur as nucleosomes are coiled and folded, ultimately forming a chromatid.
Provide a comprehensive definition of heterochromatin and list as many examples as you can.