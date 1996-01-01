Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
10. Transcription

Transcription in Eukaryotes

1

concept

Eukaryotic Transcription

Problem

Which of the following polymerases is responsible for transcribing mRNA in eukaryotes?

3
Problem

Which of the following general transcription factors is responsible for binding to the TATA-Box

4
Problem

Which of the following modifications occurs to the RNA polymerase tail in order to trigger it to elongate the transcript?

5
Problem

Which of the following regulatory mechanisms regulates transcription from a great distance away from the gene?

