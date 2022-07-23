Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - The Genetic Code and Transcription
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of Genetics
Ch. 12 - The Genetic Code and TranscriptionProblem 13b
Chapter 12, Problem 13b

A short RNA molecule was isolated that demonstrated a hyperchromic shift, indicating secondary structure. Its sequence was determined to be
5'-AGGCGCCGACUCUACU-3'
What DNA sequence would give rise to this RNA molecule through transcription?

1
Identify that the RNA sequence is synthesized from the DNA template strand during transcription, where RNA is complementary and antiparallel to the DNA template strand.
Write down the RNA sequence given: 5'-AGGCGCCGACUCUACU-3'. Since RNA is synthesized 5' to 3', the DNA template strand must be complementary and oriented 3' to 5'.
Find the complementary DNA template strand by replacing each RNA base with its DNA complement: A pairs with T, G pairs with C, C pairs with G, and U (uracil) pairs with A. Remember to reverse the direction to 3' to 5'.
Once the DNA template strand is determined (3' to 5'), write the corresponding DNA coding strand, which has the same sequence as the RNA (except T replaces U) and runs 5' to 3'.
Present the final DNA sequence (coding strand) that would give rise to the RNA molecule during transcription.

Transcription Process

Transcription is the process by which an RNA molecule is synthesized from a DNA template strand. RNA polymerase reads the DNA template strand in the 3' to 5' direction, producing a complementary RNA strand in the 5' to 3' direction. The RNA sequence is complementary to the DNA template strand and identical (except for uracil replacing thymine) to the DNA coding strand.
DNA and RNA Base Pairing Rules

Base pairing rules dictate that adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T) in DNA, but in RNA, adenine pairs with uracil (U). Cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G) in both DNA and RNA. During transcription, RNA bases pair complementarily with the DNA template strand, replacing thymine with uracil in RNA.
DNA Coding and Template Strands

The DNA coding strand has the same sequence as the RNA transcript (except T is replaced by U in RNA), while the template strand is complementary to both. To find the DNA sequence that produces a given RNA, one must identify the coding strand sequence, which matches the RNA sequence with T substituted for U.
