A short RNA molecule was isolated that demonstrated a hyperchromic shift, indicating secondary structure. Its sequence was determined to be
5'-AGGCGCCGACUCUACU-3'
Propose a two-dimensional model for this molecule.
What DNA sequence would give rise to this RNA molecule through transcription?
5'-AGGCGCCGACUCUACU-3'
What DNA sequence would give rise to this RNA molecule through transcription?
If the molecule were a tRNA fragment containing a CGA anticodon, what would the corresponding codon be?
5'-AGGCGCCGACUCUACU-3'
If the molecule were a tRNA fragment containing a CGA anticodon, what would the corresponding codon be?
A glycine residue is in position 210 of the tryptophan synthetase enzyme of wild-type E. coli. If the codon specifying glycine is GGA, how many single-base substitutions will result in an amino acid substitution at position 210? What are they? How many will result if the wild-type codon is GGU?
Shown here is a hypothetical viral mRNA sequence:
5'-AUGCAUACCUAUGAGACCCUUGGA-3'
Assuming that it could arise from overlapping genes, how many different polypeptide sequences can be produced? What are the sequences?
Refer to the genetic coding dictionary to respond to the following:
A base-substitution mutation that altered the sequence shown in part (a) eliminated the synthesis of all but one polypeptide. The altered sequence is shown here:
5'-AUGCAUACCUAUGUGACCCUUGGA-3'
Determine why.