Ch. 12 - The Genetic Code and Transcription
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
Problem 13d
Chapter 12, Problem 13d

A short RNA molecule was isolated that demonstrated a hyperchromic shift, indicating secondary structure. Its sequence was determined to be
   5'-AGGCGCCGACUCUACU-3'
If the molecule were an internal part of a message, what amino acid sequence would result from it following translation?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the RNA sequence and determine the reading frame. The given RNA sequence is 5'-AGGCGCCGACUCUACU-3'. Since the problem states this is an internal part of a message, we assume translation starts at the first nucleotide of this sequence without a start codon (AUG) preceding it.
Step 2: Divide the RNA sequence into codons (groups of three nucleotides) from the 5' to 3' direction: AGG | CGC | CGA | CUC | UAC | U.
Step 3: Use the provided codon table to translate each codon into its corresponding amino acid. For example, AGG codes for Arg (Arginine), CGC codes for Arg, CGA codes for Arg, CUC codes for Leu (Leucine), and UAC codes for Tyr (Tyrosine). The last codon is incomplete (only two nucleotides), so it is not translated.
Step 4: Write out the amino acid sequence corresponding to the codons identified: Arg - Arg - Arg - Leu - Tyr.
Step 5: Note that since this is an internal sequence, there is no start or stop codon within this fragment, so the translation would continue beyond this sequence in a real mRNA context.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

RNA Codon and Translation

Translation is the process by which the sequence of codons in messenger RNA (mRNA) is decoded to produce a specific sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain. Each codon, a triplet of nucleotides, corresponds to a specific amino acid or a stop signal, as shown in the codon table. The sequence is read from the 5' to 3' end during translation.
Reading Frame and Codon Identification

The reading frame determines how nucleotides are grouped into codons. Starting from the correct nucleotide, the sequence is divided into triplets without overlap. An internal sequence means translation starts at the first codon of the given sequence, not necessarily at the start codon (AUG), and continues until a stop codon is encountered or the sequence ends.
Hyperchromic Shift and RNA Secondary Structure

A hyperchromic shift indicates that the RNA molecule has secondary structure, such as hairpins or loops, due to base pairing within the strand. This structural feature can affect RNA stability and function but does not alter the linear sequence used for translation. Understanding this helps distinguish between structural and coding roles of RNA.
