The genetic code is a fundamental concept in molecular biology that describes how sequences of nucleotides in DNA and RNA are translated into amino acids, the building blocks of proteins. Unlike a direct one-to-one correspondence, where each nucleotide would correspond to a single amino acid, the genetic code operates through combinations of nucleotides. Specifically, three nucleotides form a codon, which corresponds to one amino acid. This triplet code allows for a more complex relationship, as there are four nucleotides (adenine, cytosine, guanine, and uracil in RNA) and 20 different amino acids, leading to a total of 64 possible codons.

Each codon is read in a specific reading frame, which can shift depending on the starting nucleotide. For example, from a sequence of nucleotides, you can read the codons as 123, 231, or 312, but only one of these frames is typically correct for translation. The triplet code has several key characteristics: it is non-overlapping, meaning that each nucleotide is part of only one codon; it is degenerate, as multiple codons can code for the same amino acid; it is nearly universal across organisms, with only minor variations; and it requires specific start and stop codons to initiate and terminate translation, respectively.

Start codons, such as AUG, signal the beginning of protein synthesis, while stop codons (UAA, UAG, UGA) indicate the end of the process. Understanding these elements is crucial for grasping how genetic information is expressed in living organisms.

The discovery of the genetic code involved significant experimental work. One notable study by Brenner utilized bacteriophages, which are viruses that infect bacteria. By introducing a chemical called proflavin, which induces single nucleotide mutations, Brenner observed that some mutant bacteriophages could revert to a wild-type phenotype, restoring their ability to lyse bacteria. This experiment highlighted the importance of reading frames in determining the correct sequence of amino acids in proteins.

Another pivotal set of experiments involved synthesizing RNA homopolymers in the laboratory. By creating RNA sequences composed of repeated nucleotides, researchers could determine which amino acids were produced. For instance, a homopolymer of uracil resulted in a polypeptide made entirely of phenylalanine. Following this, they explored RNA heteropolymers, which combined different nucleotides, allowing for the decoding of the entire triplet code. This breakthrough enabled scientists to predict the amino acid sequences encoded by specific nucleotide sequences, significantly advancing our understanding of molecular biology.