Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 12 - The Genetic Code and Transcription
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 12 - The Genetic Code and TranscriptionProblem 10
Chapter 12, Problem 10

Why doesn't polynucleotide phosphorylase (Ochoa's enzyme) synthesize RNA in vivo?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function of polynucleotide phosphorylase (PNPase): it catalyzes the polymerization of ribonucleotides into RNA chains in vitro, but it primarily acts as a degradative enzyme in vivo.
Recognize that PNPase catalyzes a reversible reaction where it can both synthesize RNA from nucleoside diphosphates and degrade RNA into nucleoside diphosphates, depending on cellular conditions.
Consider the intracellular concentrations of substrates and products: in vivo, the concentration of nucleoside diphosphates (substrates for synthesis) is low, while inorganic phosphate (Pi) is abundant, favoring the degradative reaction.
Note that the cellular environment and regulatory mechanisms direct PNPase activity towards RNA degradation rather than synthesis, preventing it from synthesizing RNA in vivo.
Conclude that the physiological role of PNPase in the cell is RNA turnover and degradation, not RNA synthesis, which is carried out by RNA polymerases instead.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function of Polynucleotide Phosphorylase (PNPase)

PNPase is an enzyme that catalyzes the polymerization of nucleotides into RNA chains in vitro, but it primarily functions in RNA degradation in vivo. It adds nucleotides in a template-independent manner, which differs from the template-directed synthesis by RNA polymerases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:26
Functional Genomics

Template-Directed RNA Synthesis

In living cells, RNA synthesis requires a DNA template to ensure accurate and specific nucleotide sequences. RNA polymerases read the DNA template strand to produce complementary RNA, a process essential for proper gene expression and regulation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:43
RNA

Cellular Context and Enzyme Regulation

In vivo, PNPase activity is regulated and integrated into RNA degradation pathways rather than synthesis. Cellular conditions, cofactors, and competing enzymes prevent PNPase from synthesizing RNA, ensuring that RNA production is controlled by RNA polymerases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:38
Regulation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In the triplet binding technique, radioactivity remains on the filter when the amino acid corresponding to the codon is labeled. Explain the rationale for this technique.

508
views
Textbook Question

When the amino acid sequences of insulin isolated from different organisms were determined, differences were noted. For example, alanine was substituted for threonine, serine for glycine, and valine for isoleucine at corresponding positions in the protein. List the single-base changes that could occur in codons of the genetic code to produce these amino acid changes.

466
views
Textbook Question

In studies of the amino acid sequence of wild-type and mutant forms of tryptophan synthetase in E. coli, the following changes have been observed:

Determine a set of triplet codes in which only a single-nucleotide change produces each amino acid change.

810
views
Textbook Question

Refer to Table 13.1. Can you hypothesize why a synthetic RNA composed of a mixture of poly U poly A would not stimulate incorporation of ¹⁴C-phenylalanine into protein?

672
views
Textbook Question

Predict the amino acid sequence produced during translation by the following short hypothetical mRNA sequences (note that the second sequence was formed from the first by a deletion of only one nucleotide):

Sequence 1: 5'-AUGCCGGAUUAUAGUUGA-3'

Sequence 2: 5'-AUGCCGGAUUAAGUUGA-3'

What type of mutation gave rise to sequence 2?

803
views
Textbook Question

A short RNA molecule was isolated that demonstrated a hyperchromic shift, indicating secondary structure. Its sequence was determined to be

5'-AGGCGCCGACUCUACU-3'

Propose a two-dimensional model for this molecule.

582
views