Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 12 - The Genetic Code and Transcription
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 12 - The Genetic Code and TranscriptionProblem 8
Chapter 12, Problem 8

When the amino acid sequences of insulin isolated from different organisms were determined, differences were noted. For example, alanine was substituted for threonine, serine for glycine, and valine for isoleucine at corresponding positions in the protein. List the single-base changes that could occur in codons of the genetic code to produce these amino acid changes.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the codons for the original amino acids (threonine, glycine, isoleucine) and the substituted amino acids (alanine, serine, valine) using the standard genetic code table.
Write down the possible codons for each original amino acid and each substituted amino acid, since many amino acids are encoded by multiple codons.
Compare the codons of each original amino acid with the codons of the substituted amino acid to find codon pairs that differ by only a single nucleotide base.
For each amino acid substitution, list the specific single-base changes (e.g., a change from A to G, or C to T) in the codon that would result in the amino acid change.
Summarize the single-base substitutions for all three amino acid changes, showing how a point mutation in the DNA sequence could lead to the observed amino acid substitutions in the protein.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Code and Codon Structure

The genetic code consists of triplets of nucleotides called codons, each specifying a particular amino acid. Understanding how codons correspond to amino acids is essential to determine how single-base changes (mutations) can alter the encoded amino acid. Codons are read in a 5' to 3' direction and are degenerate, meaning multiple codons can code for the same amino acid.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:43
The Genetic Code

Point Mutations and Single-Base Substitutions

Point mutations involve the change of a single nucleotide base in the DNA sequence, which can lead to a different codon and thus a different amino acid in the protein. These substitutions can be transitions (purine to purine or pyrimidine to pyrimidine) or transversions (purine to pyrimidine or vice versa), affecting the protein's structure and function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:49
Point Mutations

Amino Acid Properties and Codon Changes

Amino acids differ in their chemical properties, and substitutions often reflect changes in codons that alter these properties. By comparing the codons for the original and substituted amino acids, one can identify the specific single-base changes responsible. This analysis helps explain evolutionary differences and functional impacts in proteins like insulin.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:49
Point Mutations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In studies using repeating copolymers, AC . . . incorporates threonine and histidine, and CAACAA . . . incorporates glutamine, asparagine, and threonine. What triplet code can definitely be assigned to threonine?

739
views
Textbook Question

In a coding experiment using repeating copolymers, the following data were obtained:

AGG is known to code for arginine. Taking into account the wobble hypothesis, assign each of the four codons produced in the experiment to its correct amino acid.

899
views
Textbook Question

In the triplet binding technique, radioactivity remains on the filter when the amino acid corresponding to the codon is labeled. Explain the rationale for this technique.

508
views
Textbook Question

In studies of the amino acid sequence of wild-type and mutant forms of tryptophan synthetase in E. coli, the following changes have been observed:

Determine a set of triplet codes in which only a single-nucleotide change produces each amino acid change.

810
views
Textbook Question

Why doesn't polynucleotide phosphorylase (Ochoa's enzyme) synthesize RNA in vivo?

843
views
Textbook Question

Refer to Table 13.1. Can you hypothesize why a synthetic RNA composed of a mixture of poly U poly A would not stimulate incorporation of ¹⁴C-phenylalanine into protein?

672
views