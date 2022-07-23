How does an enzyme function? Why are enzymes essential for living organisms on Earth?
Three independently assorting genes (A, B, and C) are known to control the following biochemical pathway that provides the basis for flower color in a hypothetical plant:
Three homozygous recessive mutations are also known, each of which interrupts a different one of these steps. Determine the phenotypic results in the F1 and F2 generations resulting from the P1 crosses of true-breeding plants listed here:
yellow (AAbbCC) × green (AABBcc)
Several amino acid substitutions in the α and β chains of human hemoglobin are shown in the following table.
Using the code table, determine how many of them can occur as a result of a single-nucleotide change.
speckled (AABBCC) × yellow (AAbbCC)
colorless (aaBBCC) × green (AABBcc)
How would the results vary in cross (a) of Problem 32 if genes A and B were linked with no crossing over between them? How would the results of cross (a) vary if genes A and B were linked and 20 map units (mu) apart?