17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination

DNA Repair

DNA Proofreading

Repair Pathways

Translesion Synthesis

Double Strand Breaks

Which of the following repair pathways repairs damage that causes distortions in the double helix?

Which of the following repair pathways uses a methylated strand of DNA to correct DNA damage?

True or False:Translesion DNA synthesis is the first mechanism the cell uses to repair DNA damage?

Which of the following pathways is an error-free way to repair double-stranded breaks?

