DNA repair mechanisms are essential for maintaining genomic integrity, and three primary pathways are involved in addressing specific types of damage: Base Excision Repair (BER), Nucleotide Excision Repair (NER), and Mismatch Repair (MMR).

The Base Excision Repair pathway is crucial for removing and replacing damaged nucleotides. This process begins with DNA glycosylases, which identify and excise damaged bases from the DNA strand. Following this, the enzyme deoxyribonucleotidyl phosphodiesterase removes a segment of the surrounding DNA. Subsequently, DNA polymerase fills the resulting gap with the correct nucleotides, and DNA ligase seals the repaired section, ensuring the integrity of the DNA strand is restored.

Nucleotide Excision Repair addresses damage that distorts the DNA double helix, such as that caused by UV light, which can lead to the formation of thymine dimers. This pathway operates through two mechanisms: global genome repair, which scans the entire genome, and transcription-coupled repair, which focuses on actively transcribed regions. In both cases, proteins recognize the distortion, recruit additional repair proteins, and remove approximately 30 nucleotides surrounding the damage. DNA polymerase then synthesizes the correct sequence, and DNA ligase finalizes the repair. Defects in NER can lead to serious conditions like xeroderma pigmentosum, characterized by extreme sensitivity to sunlight and an increased risk of skin cancers due to the inability to repair UV-induced damage.

Mismatch Repair is responsible for correcting errors that occur during DNA replication, specifically insertions or deletions that result in mismatched bases. This repair mechanism is initiated immediately after DNA replication. Proteins specific to MMR identify the mismatched bases, but determining which base is incorrect can be challenging. The key lies in the methylation status of the DNA strands: the old strand is methylated, while the newly synthesized strand is not. MMR proteins utilize this distinction to identify the erroneous base on the unmethylated strand, allowing DNA polymerase to fill in the correct nucleotide sequence, followed by sealing the repair with DNA ligase.

In summary, these three DNA repair pathways—Base Excision Repair, Nucleotide Excision Repair, and Mismatch Repair—play vital roles in correcting various types of DNA damage, thereby preserving the stability and functionality of the genome.