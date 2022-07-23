Skip to main content
Chapter 14, Problem 19

In maize, a Ds or Ac transposon can alter the function of genes at or near the site of transposon insertion. It is possible for these elements to transpose away from their original insertion site, causing a reversion of the mutant phenotype. In some cases, however, even more severe phenotypes appear, due to events at or near the mutant allele. What might be happening to the transposon or the nearby gene to create more severe mutations?

Understand that transposons like Ds (Dissociation) and Ac (Activator) can move within the genome, which can disrupt gene function when they insert into or near genes.
Recognize that when a transposon excises (moves out) from its original site, it can sometimes restore the gene's function, leading to a reversion of the mutant phenotype.
Consider that during the excision process, the transposon may not leave the DNA cleanly; it can cause small insertions or deletions (indels) at the excision site, which can further disrupt the gene.
Realize that these imprecise excision events can create more severe mutations if they alter the coding sequence or regulatory regions of the gene, potentially causing frameshifts or loss of important gene elements.
Also, transposon movement can cause chromosomal rearrangements or affect nearby genes, which might contribute to the appearance of more severe phenotypes.

Transposons, such as Ds and Ac elements in maize, are DNA sequences that can move within the genome. They insert into genes or regulatory regions, disrupting normal gene function. Their movement can be cut-and-paste or replicative, causing mutations or reversions depending on insertion or excision events.
When a transposon excises from a gene, it may leave behind small insertions or deletions called footprints. These residual changes can alter the gene's coding sequence or regulatory elements, sometimes causing more severe mutations than the original insertion by disrupting gene function more extensively.
Transposon activity can induce genomic instability near the insertion site, including chromosomal rearrangements, duplications, or deletions. Such events can exacerbate mutant phenotypes by affecting multiple genes or regulatory regions, leading to more severe or novel mutations beyond simple insertional disruption.
