Chapter 14, Problem 18

Compare DNA transposons and retrotransposons. What properties do they share?

1
Start by defining DNA transposons and retrotransposons to understand their basic nature: DNA transposons move via a 'cut-and-paste' mechanism using DNA intermediates, while retrotransposons move via a 'copy-and-paste' mechanism using an RNA intermediate.
Identify the key mechanism of transposition for each: DNA transposons use a transposase enzyme to excise and insert themselves directly as DNA, whereas retrotransposons use reverse transcriptase to convert RNA back into DNA before insertion.
List the shared properties by focusing on their common roles and features, such as both being mobile genetic elements capable of moving within the genome and both contributing to genome plasticity and evolution.
Highlight that both types can cause mutations or genomic rearrangements when they insert into new locations, affecting gene function or regulation.
Summarize by noting that despite differences in their transposition mechanisms, DNA transposons and retrotransposons share the fundamental property of being transposable elements that can move within the genome and impact genetic diversity.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Transposons

DNA transposons are mobile genetic elements that move within the genome via a 'cut-and-paste' mechanism. They excise themselves from one location and insert into another without an RNA intermediate, often using a transposase enzyme. This movement can cause mutations or genome rearrangements.
Retrotransposons

Retrotransposons move through a 'copy-and-paste' mechanism involving an RNA intermediate. They are transcribed into RNA, then reverse-transcribed back into DNA, which integrates at a new genomic site. This process increases their copy number and can impact genome size and function.
Shared Properties of Transposons

Both DNA transposons and retrotransposons are types of transposable elements that can move within the genome, contributing to genetic diversity and evolution. They can disrupt gene function or regulation and often carry sequences that facilitate their mobility, such as terminal repeats or coding for enzymes like transposase or reverse transcriptase.
