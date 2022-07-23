Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Transposition
Chapter 14, Problem 14

Mammography is an accurate screening technique for the early detection of breast cancer in humans. Because this technique uses X rays diagnostically, it has been highly controversial. Can you explain why? What reasons justify the use of X rays for such a medical screening technique?

Understand that mammography uses X rays, which are a form of ionizing radiation capable of damaging DNA and potentially causing mutations that may lead to cancer.
Recognize the controversy arises because exposure to X rays, even at low doses, carries a risk of inducing cancer, creating a concern about the safety of repeated screenings.
Consider the risk-benefit analysis: while X rays have potential risks, mammography can detect breast cancer early, significantly improving treatment outcomes and survival rates.
Acknowledge that the justification for using X rays in mammography is based on the principle that the benefits of early cancer detection outweigh the relatively low risk of radiation-induced harm.
Note that modern mammography techniques use the lowest possible dose of X rays to minimize risk, and screening guidelines are designed to balance early detection benefits with minimizing unnecessary exposure.

Ionizing Radiation and DNA Damage

X rays are a form of ionizing radiation that can penetrate tissues and cause damage to DNA by creating breaks or mutations. This damage can potentially lead to cancer development, which raises concerns about the safety of repeated exposure during diagnostic procedures like mammography.
Risk-Benefit Analysis in Medical Screening

Medical screening techniques like mammography are evaluated by weighing the risks of radiation exposure against the benefits of early cancer detection. Early diagnosis can significantly improve treatment outcomes and survival rates, often justifying the controlled use of X rays despite their risks.
Radiation Dose and Safety Measures

Mammography uses low doses of X rays optimized to minimize radiation exposure while maintaining image quality. Safety protocols and technological advances help reduce risks, making the procedure safer and more acceptable for routine breast cancer screening.
