In genetics, determining the genotype of an organism can be accomplished through a method known as a test cross. This involves breeding an organism of unknown genotype, such as a purple plant suspected to be heterozygous (Aa), with a homozygous recessive organism (aa). The offspring produced from this cross can provide insight into the genotype of the parent plant.

For example, if a test cross results in 120 offspring, with 55 being purple and 65 white, we can analyze these results using a Chi-Square test to evaluate our hypothesis about the purple plant's genotype. The first step is to establish the observed values, which are the actual counts of offspring: 55 purple and 65 white. Next, we need to calculate the expected values based on Mendelian genetics. A Punnett square indicates that a cross between a heterozygous and a homozygous recessive plant would yield an expected ratio of 1:1 for purple to white offspring. Therefore, for 120 total offspring, we would expect 60 purple and 60 white.

The Chi-Square formula is given by:

\[\chi^2 = \sum \frac{(O - E)^2}{E}\]

where \(O\) represents the observed values and \(E\) represents the expected values. For our example, we calculate the Chi-Square for each color:

For purple: \[\frac{(55 - 60)^2}{60} = \frac{25}{60} \approx 0.42\]

For white: \[\frac{(65 - 60)^2}{60} = \frac{25}{60} \approx 0.42\]

Adding these values together gives us a Chi-Square value of approximately 0.84.

Next, we determine the degrees of freedom (df), which is calculated as the number of categories minus one. In this case, we have two categories (purple and white), so:

\[df = 2 - 1 = 1\]

Using a Chi-Square distribution table, we can find the p-value corresponding to our Chi-Square value of 0.84 with 1 degree of freedom. This p-value helps us assess the significance of our results. If the p-value is greater than 0.05 (5%), we fail to reject the null hypothesis, which states that there is no significant difference between the observed and expected values.

In our case, if the p-value is between 0.50 and 0.30, we conclude that the observed values (55 purple and 65 white) are not significantly different from the expected values (60 purple and 60 white). Thus, we accept the null hypothesis, indicating that we are 95% confident that the purple plant is indeed heterozygous.

It is crucial to remember the context of the hypothesis when interpreting the results. Accepting the null hypothesis means that the observed and expected values are statistically similar, supporting our initial assumption about the plant's genotype. This process illustrates the importance of statistical analysis in genetics, allowing researchers to draw conclusions based on empirical data.