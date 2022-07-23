Skip to main content
Mutations in the IL2RG gene cause approximately 30 percent of severe combined immunodeficiency disorder (SCID) cases in humans. These mutations result in alterations to a protein component of cytokine receptors that are essential for proper development of the immune system. The IL2RG gene is composed of eight exons and contains upstream and downstream sequences that are necessary for proper transcription and translation. Below are some of the mutations observed. For each, explain its likely influence on the IL2RG gene product (assume its length to be 375 amino acids).
Insertion in Exon 1, causing frameshift

1
Understand that the IL2RG gene codes for a protein of 375 amino acids, and mutations can affect the protein's structure and function.
Recognize that an insertion mutation in Exon 1 causing a frameshift will alter the reading frame from the point of insertion onward.
Recall that a frameshift changes the triplet codon grouping, leading to a completely different sequence of amino acids downstream of the mutation.
Consider that this frameshift will likely introduce a premature stop codon, resulting in a truncated protein shorter than 375 amino acids.
Conclude that the truncated or misfolded protein is likely nonfunctional or has severely impaired function, disrupting cytokine receptor activity essential for immune system development.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Frameshift Mutation

A frameshift mutation occurs when nucleotides are inserted or deleted from the DNA sequence, altering the reading frame of the gene. This shift changes every amino acid downstream of the mutation, often resulting in a nonfunctional protein or premature stop codon. In the IL2RG gene, a frameshift in exon 1 would drastically disrupt the protein's structure and function.
Gene Structure and Exons

Genes are composed of exons and introns; exons contain the coding sequences that are translated into proteins. Mutations in early exons, like exon 1 of IL2RG, affect the initial portion of the protein, potentially impacting the entire protein product. Understanding exon organization helps predict how mutations influence protein length and function.
Protein Function in Immune Development

The IL2RG gene encodes a protein critical for cytokine receptor function, essential for immune system development. Mutations that alter this protein can impair immune signaling pathways, leading to disorders like SCID. Recognizing the link between gene mutations and immune dysfunction is key to understanding disease mechanisms.
