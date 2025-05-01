Ch. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Eukaryotes
Chapter 16, Problem 25
How may the covalent modification of a protein with a phosphate group alter its function?
Understand that covalent modification refers to the addition or removal of chemical groups to a protein, which can change its structure and function.
Recognize that phosphorylation is the addition of a phosphate group (PO₄³⁻) to specific amino acid residues, commonly serine, threonine, or tyrosine, in the protein.
Consider how the addition of a negatively charged phosphate group can cause a conformational change in the protein's three-dimensional structure, potentially altering its activity.
Analyze how this conformational change can either activate or inhibit the protein's function, for example by changing its enzymatic activity, its ability to bind other molecules, or its localization within the cell.
Summarize that phosphorylation acts as a regulatory mechanism, allowing cells to control protein function dynamically in response to various signals.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Protein Phosphorylation
Protein phosphorylation is the addition of a phosphate group to specific amino acids (usually serine, threonine, or tyrosine) in a protein. This covalent modification is catalyzed by enzymes called kinases and can change the protein's activity, interactions, or localization.
Conformational Changes in Proteins
The addition of a phosphate group can induce conformational changes in a protein's structure. These changes can activate or inhibit the protein's function by altering its shape, which affects how it interacts with other molecules or substrates.
Regulation of Cellular Processes
Phosphorylation acts as a regulatory mechanism in cells, controlling processes like signal transduction, metabolism, and cell cycle progression. By modifying protein function, phosphorylation enables dynamic responses to internal and external signals.
