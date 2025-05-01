Ch. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Eukaryotes
Chapter 16, Problem 26
The proteasome is a multi-subunit machine that unfolds and degrades proteins. How is its activity regulated such that it only degrades certain proteins?
Understand that the proteasome degrades proteins that are specifically marked for destruction, rather than degrading proteins randomly.
Learn about the role of ubiquitin, a small protein that tags other proteins for degradation by the proteasome. This process is called ubiquitination.
Recognize that proteins destined for degradation are covalently attached to chains of ubiquitin molecules, which serve as a signal for the proteasome to recognize and bind these proteins.
Explore how the proteasome has regulatory particles that recognize ubiquitin tags, unfold the tagged proteins, and translocate them into the proteolytic core for degradation.
Note that the regulation of proteasome activity depends on the specificity of ubiquitin ligases (enzymes that attach ubiquitin) and the presence of deubiquitinating enzymes that can remove ubiquitin, thus controlling which proteins are targeted.
Ubiquitin-Proteasome System
The ubiquitin-proteasome system tags proteins destined for degradation with ubiquitin molecules. This tagging acts as a signal for the proteasome to recognize and selectively degrade these proteins, ensuring specificity in protein turnover.
Post Translational Modifications
Protein Ubiquitination
Ubiquitination is the process where ubiquitin proteins are covalently attached to a substrate protein. This modification marks proteins for degradation, alters their cellular location, or affects their activity, playing a key role in regulating proteasome targeting.
Proteins
Proteasome Structure and Function
The proteasome is a large protein complex with a core particle that degrades proteins and regulatory particles that recognize ubiquitinated substrates. Its activity is tightly controlled to prevent unwanted protein degradation and maintain cellular protein homeostasis.
Functional Genomics
