Ch. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Eukaryotes
Chapter 16, Problem 1b
In this chapter, we focused on the regulation of gene expression in eukaryotes. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter:
How do we know that DNA methylation is associated with transcriptionally silent genes?
Understand that DNA methylation typically involves the addition of a methyl group to cytosine bases in DNA, often at CpG sites, which can affect gene expression by altering chromatin structure or recruiting proteins that repress transcription.
Review experimental evidence where researchers compare the methylation status of DNA regions with the transcriptional activity of the associated genes, often using techniques such as bisulfite sequencing to detect methylation patterns and RNA analysis to measure gene expression levels.
Examine studies where artificially increasing DNA methylation at specific gene promoters leads to decreased transcription, demonstrating a causal relationship between methylation and gene silencing.
Consider experiments involving demethylating agents or mutations in DNA methyltransferase enzymes that result in loss of methylation and subsequent reactivation of previously silent genes, further supporting the association.
Integrate these observations to conclude that the correlation and experimental manipulation of DNA methylation levels provide strong evidence that DNA methylation is associated with transcriptionally silent genes.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
DNA Methylation
DNA methylation involves the addition of a methyl group to cytosine bases in DNA, often at CpG sites. This chemical modification can alter gene expression without changing the DNA sequence, typically leading to gene silencing by affecting chromatin structure and accessibility.
Transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Transcriptional regulation controls whether a gene is actively transcribed into RNA. In eukaryotes, this process is influenced by multiple factors including DNA methylation, histone modifications, and transcription factors, which together determine if a gene is expressed or silenced.
Experimental Evidence Linking DNA Methylation to Gene Silencing
Researchers use methods like DNA methylation mapping, gene expression analysis, and demethylation treatments to show that methylated genes are often transcriptionally inactive. For example, removing methyl groups can reactivate silenced genes, demonstrating the causal relationship.
