DNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, is a vital molecule that carries genetic information in living organisms. It consists of three main components: a phosphate group, a sugar (deoxyribose), and a nitrogenous base. The sugar in DNA differs from that in RNA, which contains ribose. The distinction lies in the hydroxyl group present at the 2' carbon position in ribose, while deoxyribose has a hydrogen atom at this position. This subtle difference contributes to the unique properties of DNA and RNA.

Nitrogenous bases can be categorized into two groups: purines and pyrimidines. Purines, which include adenine (A) and guanine (G), have a double-ring structure, while pyrimidines, such as cytosine (C) and thymine (T), have a single-ring structure. Importantly, purines always pair with pyrimidines in DNA, following Chargaff's rules, which state that A pairs with T and C pairs with G. This complementary base pairing is crucial for the stability and integrity of the DNA structure.

The structure of DNA is characterized by two types of bonds: phosphodiester bonds and hydrogen bonds. Phosphodiester bonds link nucleotides together to form the backbone of a single DNA strand, while hydrogen bonds connect complementary strands, forming the double helix structure. The strength of these bonds varies; for instance, G-C pairs are held together by three hydrogen bonds, making them stronger than A-T pairs, which are connected by two hydrogen bonds.

DNA strands are described as anti-parallel, meaning they run in opposite directions. This orientation is indicated by the 5' and 3' ends of the sugar molecules. The 5' end has a phosphate group attached to the fifth carbon of the sugar, while the 3' end has a hydroxyl group on the third carbon. The anti-parallel arrangement is essential for proper base pairing and the overall stability of the DNA molecule.

The double helix structure of DNA features a major groove and a minor groove, which are important for protein binding and interactions. The major groove is wider and contains more base pairings, while the minor groove is narrower. Understanding the structure and function of DNA is fundamental to genetics, molecular biology, and the study of life itself.