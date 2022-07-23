Textbook Question
What features of eukaryotes provide additional opportunities for the regulation of gene expression compared to bacteria?
Distinguish between the cis-acting regulatory elements referred to as promoters and enhancers.
Describe the manner in which activators and repressors influence the rate of transcription initiation. How might chromatin structure be involved in such regulation?